Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Police: 2 injured after overnight shooting at Stadium Sports Bar and Grill
CINCINNATI — Two people were transported to a hospital after an overnight shooting at the Stadium Sports Bar and Grill. At 1:51 a.m. on Sunday, Mt. Healthy officers responded to the sports bar located at 8021 Hamilton Ave. for a fight in progress with shots fired. While on scene,...
Fox 19
Mom catches stranger peeping through windows of her West Chester home
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother in West Chester Township had to call 911 last week when she noticed a stranger peeping through her windows. Around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, Sarah Smith says she was watching TV with her kids when something in the window caught her eye.
WLWT 5
Neighbors shocked, saddened by death of 6 year-old girl in Mt. Healthy
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — A little before noon Sunday, an apartment on Lakenoll Drive became the scene of what Mt. Healthy police Chief Vince Demasi believes was a murder-suicide. The situation began when two officers tried to resolve a custody issue by getting Eric Johnson to return his 6-year-old...
Attempted Abduction of Ohio 6-Year-Old From Front Lawn Caught on Camera
A routine chore turned into a horror story when a 6-year-old Ohio girl was grabbed in front of her home’s front lawn by a passing stranger on Wednesday. The girl was just taking the trash out to the curb when Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly grabbed her private parts and then attempted to pull her along the sidewalk before she quickly escaped, according to court documents. The whole exchange was caught on the family’s home security camera, shared with local NBC affiliate WLWT. Her parents, who were only identified by first name to protect the child’s identity, were just inside the door when they heard their child’s blood-curdling scream, captured on tape. Her furious father, Ricky, decided to chase down McPherson with his car. He caught up to the alleged offender in the parking lot of a local auto-repair shop, a scene also caught by a security camera, where he was found hiding inside an “old Dodge caravan,” Ricky said. McPherson is currently in custody at the Butler County Jail where he’s charged with third-degree felonies including gross sexual imposition of someone under 13.Read it at NBC WESH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millersville father charged after seriously injuring 2-month-old daughter
A 2-month-old child is fighting for her life and her father is now in jail charged with hurting the child, even biting the little girl.
Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards
DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
WKYC
Ohio man sentenced to nearly 12 years for running unlicensed funeral businesses
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted of representing a funeral director without a license in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to nearly 12 years in prison. The sentencing of 41-year-old Shawnte Hardin comes three weeks after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty of 31 counts:
WLWT 5
Father, 6-year-old daughter dead after SWAT standoff in Mount Healthy, police say
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Two people have died after police say a father killed his 6-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself during aSWAT standoff at the Lake of the Woods apartment complex in Mount Healthy on Sunday. Around 11:40 a.m., two officers responded to 1894 Lakenoll Drive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen seriously injured in head-on crash with semi
A 16-year-old was seriously hurt after a head-on crash with a semi-truck.
Head-on crash ‘intentional’: Holmes County Sheriff
Officials in Holmes County believe a head-on crash that took place over the weekend was intentionally caused.
WLWT 5
Churches heighten security in midst of prayer
CINCINNATI — Security is no longer an optional discussion, even in the sanctuary of a church. “We're watching and we are praying. It's now to the point where we have to have trained individuals inside the facility,” Bishop Bobby Hilton said. Hilton is the senior pastor at the...
Swim from Cincinnati to Kentucky this Weekend in the Great Ohio River Swim
On-site registration opens at 7 a.m. Aug. 28.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
Two Covington buildings receive grant funding to support redevelopment
Throughout its 11-year history, the Duke Energy Urban Revitalization Grant Program has aided countless developers in transforming iconic buildings in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati. On Friday, Duke Energy announced its latest round of funding, $250,000 in Urban Revitalization grants for eight projects across the Greater Cincinnati area, including $55,000 for...
The Daily South
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
Comments / 4