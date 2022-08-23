ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

The Spun

Sports World Amazed By Hawaii's Little League Performance

Hawaii captured the Little League World Series title on Sunday with another dominant victory. Representing the United States' West region, the Honolulu squad earned a 13-3 triumph over Curaçao in the championship clash at Williamsport, Pennsylvania. They cemented the win via a mercy rule after four innings. A 5-1...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
lykensvalley.org

Shane R. Zellers – Minor League Baseball Player from Wiconisco

Shane R. Zellers was born in Wiconisco, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, in 1988. He graduated from Williams Valley High School, Tower City, and then attended Alvernia University in Reading, where he played baseball. In 2010, he pitched in 17 games and compiled a 1-0 record for the Vermont Lake Monsters, a...
WICONISCO, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Caribbean advances to Little League World Series with 1-0 win over Asia-Pacific

Williamsport, Pa. —T he Caribbean has been outstanding at manufacturing runs throughout the 2022 Little League World Series. They’ve bunted, stolen bases, and scratched their way through the loser’s bracket to reach Saturday’s International Championship game against Asia-Pacific. That gritty attitude has helped the Caribbean get on a roll. Saturday was no different as the game’s first run was scored on a bunt. The defense did the rest as Caribbean...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College professor umpires Little League Home Run Derby Championship

A Pennsylvania College of Technology professor had his second showing as an umpire at the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship on Aug. 25. He had his eyes on more than the ball: he was also appreciating the history of baseball and the social impact the game has on children and communities. Held at Volunteer Stadium, part of the Little League International Complex in South Williamsport, the Home Run...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
State College

State College man bikes across America

STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Mashed

Does Yuengling Really Make Ice Cream?

If you went around and asked folks to name some famous U.S. breweries off the top of their head, you'd most likely get the usual answers of Budweiser, Coors, Miller, and Yuengling. But if you were to ask those same people to name a company that makes ice cream, you may not expect Yuengling to be on that same list.
POTTSVILLE, PA
montcopa.org

Peter Wentz Farmstead Announces Upcoming Civil War Themed Weekend

LANSDALE, PA – The Civil War is coming to the Peter Wentz Farmstead on September 17 and 18, 2022! Visitors are invited to experience how the War affected society from both a military and civilian perspective. Battery F First Pennsylvania Light Artillery will be camping on site all weekend,...
MONTGOMERY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: No air conditioning at Shamokin Area

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, no air conditioning in schools, sending a rocket to the moon, and a friendly bet. But first, we begin with the possible sale of alcohol at Beaver Stadium. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
SHAMOKIN, PA
Times News

Nomad Distilling opens in Jim Thorpe with variety of drinks

Nomad Distilling in Williamsport opened a location in Jim Thorpe in July. “That town is just riddled with some really cool history,” Sarah Kudalack, co-owner of Nomad Distilling, said. “I am so excited to be a part of that community where you can shop small and support local businesses. No wonder why people like to come here.”
JIM THORPE, PA
abc27 News

Destination PA: Bloomsburg, the only town in the state

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know the Commonwealth’s biggest agricultural fair is in Bloomsburg? Well, in all of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg is also the only game “in town” in another way, too. Across the state, there are 57 cities, 956 boroughs, and 1,546 townships, but just one town — Bloosmburg., What’s the difference? Admittedly, it […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #1 Southern Columbia

CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The five-time defending state champions in Class 2A top our preseason list. Southern Columbia is looking to establish a new PIAA record this season by winning six straight championships, and with a backfield arsenal that includes Wesley Barnes and Braeden Wisloski, there’s no reason to suggest the Tigers can’t give […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Jersey Shore woman victim in Bitcoin theft

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA – The loss was more than $1,200 when a phone caller scammed a Jersey Shore woman and a Loyalsock Township hotel earlier in August. Montoursville state police said the victim was Astrid Gallagher from Jersey Shore, the hotel the Best Western at 1840 E. Third Street east of Williamsport.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
easternpafootball.com

Shamokin holds on for 13-10 win over Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – Oftentimes, missed scoring opportunities will come back to haunt you. On Saturday night, Shamokin went just 1-of-4 in red zone scoring opportunities against Lewisburg, but thanks to its standout defense, managed to still come away with a win, 13-9, over the Green Dragons. “This was the game...
LEWISBURG, PA
easternpafootball.com

Mount Carmel edges North Schuylkill 25-17

ASHLAND – Since the 2018 season, Mount Carmel has had two major monkeys on its back. The Red Tornados have only lost 10 games on the field during that time (not including a few forfeits during the shortened 2020 season). Astoundingly, nine of those losses have been to just two teams – North Schuylkill and Southern Columbia.
ASHLAND, PA
