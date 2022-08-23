Read full article on original website
Related
Here's How Long A GMC Hummer EV Battery Will Probably Last
GMC's new electric Hummer pickup is a beefy crab-walking tank of an EV. It's huge, fast, and has a price tag in the low-six figures to boot. At 9,640 lbs, the Hummer weighs as much as roughly six baby humpback whales (via Car and Driver). Despite its heft, the GMC is actually relatively efficient when it comes to energy use. GMC estimates that extended range models can go up to 350 miles on a charge. The non-EV Hummers of yore were rolling punchlines of inefficiency and single-digit fuel economy.
Everything You Need To Know About Bentley's EV
In a recent interview with Automotive News, Bentley's CEO Adrian Hallmark confirmed the inevitable: an electric Bentley was on the way soon. With many other VW Group brands already featuring electric cars in their lineup, it seemed only a matter of time until the Crewe-based manufacturer joined the club. If the recent success of fellow VW stablemate Porsche's Taycan is anything to go by, it seems likely that an EV would have the potential to significantly boost Bentley's sales figures, which are already at record levels. But, the question remains, can they get the formula right on the first try?
These Electric Vehicles Can Power Your House During A Blackout
Picture this: the power goes out at your house and the electric company says it won't be back on for a few days. That's a huge problem. But you're in luck because you just bought a Ford F-150 Lightning and it's sitting in the garage. So you plug the Lightning into your house near the breaker box, and boom, you have power again to keep the food from spoiling and to keep the lights on.
Why Every Car Fanatic Should Drive A BMW E30 At Least Once
There's no shortage of enviable BMW cars, but one stands out as a must-drive: the E30. What made this model so special? A little bit of everything.
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Will Never Guess What AT&T's Videophone Sold For In 1992
Ah, 1992. What a year. The Cold War ended. Minnesota's Mall of America opened. Gold hovered just under $351 an ounce (now $1,750.00 as of this writing). "The Silence of the Lambs" wowed the Oscars. And AT&T unveiled the first glimpse of the future with the world's first-ever full-color motion videophone.
Apple's September 2022 Event Confirmed: Get Ready For iPhone 14
Apple's next big event will take place on September 7, 2022, the Cupertino firm has announced today, with the expectation being that the next generation of iPhone will be on the menu. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park, the company's lavish campus in California, kicking off at 10am PT (or 1pm ET). It's likely to be a well-polished show, too, Apple having had some experience now in these live-streams after using the system for WWDC 2022 and other events.
Why A Subaru WRX Was Cut Out Of 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Few compact cars have the same World Rally Championship pedigree as the Subaru WRX. The first- to fourth-generation models were Impreza-based rallying machines with turbo Boxer engines, all-wheel-drive, and stiff suspension. Subaru made the WRX a standalone brand in 2015, and the second-gen 2022 WRX is the latest iteration of the brand's iconic World Rally eXperimental vehicle.
What The Discontinued Dodge Viper Would Really Look Like Today
The Dodge Viper is officially a part of automotive history, but its popularity lives on, and that has seemingly inspired an incredible Viper concept design.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Reason Why Ford Discontinued The Thunderbird
For decades, the Thunderbird was a staple in Ford's lineup. All told, the vehicle lasted 11 generations before ending its run in 2005. With a history as long as the Thunderbird's, there are bound to be hits and misses among the model years. The Thunderbird of the mid-1950s is a quintessentially American piece of car-design history and is recognized all over the world as an example of good design.
The 10 Best Features On The 2022 Volvo XC40
Volvo's smallest SUV combines affordability, strong style, and a well-equipped cabin. The XC40 earns its spot in the subcompact luxury crossover rankings.
You'd Be Surprised How Much A Nice Pontiac Fiero Is Worth Today
You might be surprised to learn that the GM mid-engine sportscar known as the Fiero is getting a second chance price-wise.
The Reason The Chrysler TC By Maserati Was A Failure
After being delayed, Chrysler and Maserati's teamed up in the late 1980s to create an underwhelming luxury car. Here's why it didn't live up to the hype.
The Truth Behind The Nissan Leaf's Terrible Resale Value
The Nissan Leaf is one of the more affordable EVs when compared to brands like Tesla. Although, the Leaf doesn't hold its value for long, and here's why.
SlashGear
55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0