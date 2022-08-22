ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ann-Katrin Berger: Chelsea goalkeeper says cancer has returned

Chelsea and Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger says her thyroid cancer has returned after four years of being cancer free. Berger, 31, was first diagnosed in 2017 while playing for Birmingham City. She returned to football 76 days later and went on to be named in the PFA's Team of the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Manchester United downplay suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo is close to a return to boyhood club Sporting Lisbon after report suggested a deal for the wantaway striker to move home to Portugal was '99 per cent done'

Manchester United have poured cold water on a report claiming Cristiano Ronaldo is 'on the verge' of a sensational return to Sporting Lisbon. The wantaway superstar is keen to leave Old Trafford this summer because he wants Champions League football, and rumours erupted on social media that the 37-year-old veteran would be exiting the Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#European Championship#Manchester City#Women S Super League
Yardbarker

Chelsea star in advanced talks with Bundesliga club over year-long loan move

Chelsea could well be shifting one young English winger out of the club for another if they manage to sign Everton prodigy Anthony Gordon – with the Blues reportedly in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a year-long loan deal that would see Callum Hudson-Odoi join Die Werkself as he fails to make his way into Thomas Tuchel’s plans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Dele Alli arrives in Istanbul on Wednesday night ahead of medical with Besiktas, as the Everton flop gets set to join on loan with an option to buy in an attempt to re-ignite his career after YEARS of decline

Everton forward Dele Alli arrived in Istanbul on Wednesday night to great fanfare as he prepared to seal a move to Besiktas on a loan with option to buy. The former Tottenham star has struggled to re-ignite his best form at Goodison Park after moving there in January, and he's set to move to his third club this year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy