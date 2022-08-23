SUWANEE, Ga. - James Tyre had four touchdown passes for Lambert as the Longhorns took care of business on Homecoming against Dawson County Friday night, 49-6. Tyre linked up with Brandon Jones on the first play from scrimmage for 80 yards, the first of three times the two seniors would find each other for six points. Lambert scord the first four touchdowns of the night, scoring two on the ground and two through the air in the first 16 minutes of the game.

