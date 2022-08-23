Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff's Office identifies Sunday Lake Lanier drowning victim
Hall County Fire Rescue recovered a man’s body Sunday morning after he drowned at Old Federal Campground near Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri. According to the initial investigation, Barillas was swimming with two friends when he began to struggle. Barillas went under the water and never resurfaced.
accesswdun.com
Two suspects in custody for shooting death of a Suwanee teen
Suwanee police have identified three teenagers that they believe are responsible for the shooting death of another teen last month. A 16-year-old, later identified as Abel Castellanos, was found lying dead in a parking lot on July 19, 2022 at an apartment complex in Suwanee. Now Suwanee Police say they...
accesswdun.com
Citizens review team set to see Gwinnett business plans
Beginning Monday, a citizens review team will have a chance to look at proposed Gwinnett County business plans ahead of the approval of next year's county budget. The plans are being presented by county department leaders including the sheriff's office and the clerk of courts. Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said the team will have a chance to review the needs of departments and agencies that provide services to county residents and businesses and make recommendations on funding from a resident's viewpoint.
accesswdun.com
Gas prices continue to drop across the state
Gas prices continue to drop across the state. According to the AAA weekly gas report released Monday morning, Georgia drivers are now paying $3.38 per gallon on average. That’s for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. That average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 44 cents less than a month ago, but still 43 cents more than this time last year.
accesswdun.com
Boarding Pass Coffee to open new location in Gainesville Renaissance
Boarding Pass Coffee, a new coffee roaster set to come to the Gainesville Renaissance building in Downtown Gainesville, will give its customers the chance to travel through their taste buds. This will be the second Boarding Pass Coffee location, with the original located in Milton. Boarding Pass Company is set...
accesswdun.com
Football: West Hall cashes in on Johnson mistakes in 23-7 win
OAKWOOD, Ga. — It was an Isaiah Whitmire fumble recovery in the end zone that changed the game's tide as West Hall knocked off Johnson 23-7 in the annual Battle of Oakwood on Friday. Whitmire jumped on a Demetri Moon fumble five seconds into the fourth quarter to break...
accesswdun.com
Football: Lanier Christian runs away from North Georgia Falcons, 70-0
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Lanier Christian took care of business Friday night, taking down the North Georgia Falcons, 70-0, at Cabbell Field. LCA scored 28 points in each of the first two quarters to take a 56-0 lead at halftime before a pair of touchdowns in the second half brought the game to its final score.
accesswdun.com
Football: Buford handles Mallard Creek
BUFORD, Ga. — Justice Haynes scored three times on the night as Buford took down Mallard Creek (NC) 56-7 Friday night. Justin Baker started the scoring on a four-yard run just three minutes into the game before Dylan Whittke scored from 10 yards out three minutes later. Haynes would score his first touchdown of the night on a 35-yard pass from Whittke to put the Wolves up 21-0 with 4:30 to play in the opening period.
accesswdun.com
Suwanee Arts Center prepares for Oct. fundraising benefit
The Suwanee Arts Center will hold a fundraising benefit, “The Dam Dinner,” on Oct. 14 to gather support for local artists and the Suwanee Arts Center. The benefit’s tongue-in-cheek name refers to the fact that the event will be held at Sims Lake Park on 4600 Suwanee Dam Road. President of Suwanee Art Club’s Board of Directors Sheila Crumrine said the “Dam Dinner” name was initially a joke, but it stuck.
accesswdun.com
Football: Lambert Scores Early and Often to Down Dawson, 49-6
SUWANEE, Ga. - James Tyre had four touchdown passes for Lambert as the Longhorns took care of business on Homecoming against Dawson County Friday night, 49-6. Tyre linked up with Brandon Jones on the first play from scrimmage for 80 yards, the first of three times the two seniors would find each other for six points. Lambert scord the first four touchdowns of the night, scoring two on the ground and two through the air in the first 16 minutes of the game.
accesswdun.com
Football: Cherokee Bluff comeback falls short in overtime to Adairsville
ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Cherokee Bluff found themselves down 18 points in the first half before clawing back to force overtime, but Adairsville would score on a two-point conversion to escape with a 51-50 win Friday night. The Bears tallied 538 yards of total offense and had 19 first downs,...
accesswdun.com
Cumming Farmers Market to move after end of summer season
Since 1978, the Cumming Farmers Market has offered a summer market in the Cumming Fairgrounds Parking lot #3, but this fall, this decades-long tradition will begin a new chapter of its life. After the final day of the summer market on September 28th, the market will be permanently relocated to the Cumming City Center, where it will now be open year-round.
accesswdun.com
Football: GHS rolls Bears, start 2-0 for 1st time since 2009
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — It sounds innocent enough on the surface, but Josh Niblett’s declaration that his Gainesville squad “isn’t anywhere close to where we want to be” should send nervous shockwaves to the rest of the teams on the Red Elephants’ schedule. Despite amassing...
accesswdun.com
Football: North Forsyth wins in-county rivalry at Forsyth Central
CUMMING, Ga. — North Forsyth never trailed Friday night as they scored the final 28 points in a 35-7 win over Forsyth Central on the road. Collin Miller got the scoring started for the Raiders with a 6-yard touchdown midway through the first period. After the Bulldogs capped a drive early in the second quarter, Karson McBrayer caught a 70-yard pass from quarterback West Roberts to retake the lead for good.
