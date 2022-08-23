DENTON, Texas – UNT Athletics and its exclusive multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD's Mean Green Sports Properties, announced today a new relationship between the Mean Green and Falls Media, LLC in Wichita Falls, TX. This agreement along with current affiliate, KHYI 95.3 "The Range," will expand the radio footprint for football fans to hear radio broadcasts in the communities surrounding Wichita Falls and Lawton, OK, complementing the current coverage east to Durant and Greenville, and south through the Dallas-Ft. Worth metro area.

