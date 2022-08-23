ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Era for UNT Volleyball Starts with the North Texas Invite

DENTON, Texas – A new era for North Texas volleyball begins with first-year head coach Kristee Porter leading the program into a challenging 2022 schedule and the final season of Conference USA competition, starting with the North Texas Invite Friday and Saturday inside North Texas Volleyball Center. The hosts...
North Texas Announces Expansion of Football Radio Broadcast

DENTON, Texas – UNT Athletics and its exclusive multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD's Mean Green Sports Properties, announced today a new relationship between the Mean Green and Falls Media, LLC in Wichita Falls, TX. This agreement along with current affiliate, KHYI 95.3 "The Range," will expand the radio footprint for football fans to hear radio broadcasts in the communities surrounding Wichita Falls and Lawton, OK, complementing the current coverage east to Durant and Greenville, and south through the Dallas-Ft. Worth metro area.
