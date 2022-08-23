ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘Partner Track’ Star Arden Cho Reflects on the Diversity in the Netflix Series: ‘We Just Dive In and We Get to Tell Our Stories’

Netflix’s upcoming romantic dramedy series “Partner Track,” set at a Manhattan-based white-shoe law firm, has been described as “Sex and the City” meets “Suits,” but for star Arden Cho the series is unlike any other that she’s seen on television. That’s because the story centers on a first-generation Korean American merger and acquisitions lawyer, Ingrid Yun (Cho), as she navigates everything from forbidden romance to microaggressions at the male-dominated company — something Cho said is hard to come by in shows about single 20-something women in New York City.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Ephraim
Person
Maybelle Blair
Person
Kate Berlant
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

It Turns Out Jamie Foxx Does an Unbelievably Good Donald Trump Impression (Video)

Given that he’s an Oscar-winner who has also established himself as a pretty successful action star, it’s easy to forget that Jamie Foxx started out as a comedian. But in a recent interview with the Rap Radar podcast, Foxx reminded the whole world where he came from with what can only be described as the greatest Trump impression we have ever heard. It’s nearly indistinguishable in texture and cadence from the top secret documents-stealing, coup-attempting real thing.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart To Heart#A League Of Their Own#Prime Video
HollywoodLife

Lynne Spears Responds To Britney’s Bombshell Memo: I’ll ‘Never Turn My Back On You’

The Spears family drama continues. Lynne Spears addressed daughter Britney Spears’ now-deleted memo in an Instagram post on August 28. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!” Lynne’s post began.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘UnWrapped’ Podcast: Lili Reinhart and Alison Brie on the Joys of Producing

On some films, “producer” may be a vanity title added next to an actor’s name during the credits to boost their ego, rather than a hard-earned badge of honor. But more and more actors – like Lili Reinhart and Alison Brie – are working to change that, earning that credit by taking a step behind the camera and having a say in almost every decision on their films – from the art, to the props, to the music and to casting.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
HollywoodLife

Yung Gravy, 26, & Addison Rae’s Mom, 42, Cuddle Up During Red Carpet Debut At VMAs: Photos

Addison Rae‘s mom, Sheri Easterling, 42, and rapper Yung Gravy, 26, made quite the entrance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The pair packed on lots of PDA, including cute cuddling and kissing, for the cameras on the red carpet at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on August 28. Yung was dressed in a black jacket and matching pants over a purple button-up, which matched Sheri’s gorgeous purple dress.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Dan Lin in Talks to Spearhead DC for Warner Bros. in Kevin Feige-Like Role

Weeks after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said he was looking for a Kevin Feige-like figure to run DC at Warner Bros., producer Dan Lin is in talks to take on the role, a source with knowledge tells TheWrap. Lin would serve as DC chief, creatively overseeing the development and production of DC superhero adaptations.
MOVIES
TheWrap

J.K. Rowling Dishes on the Real Reason for Her Absence from HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special

J.K. Rowling finally addressed why she did not appear on HBO’s Harry Potter Reunion Special: The author says she was invited, but decided not to participate. “I was asked to be on that and I didn’t want to do it,” the “Harry Potter” author said on a radio show with Graham Norton released Saturday, noting that she thought it was about the films, more than the books. “No one said ‘Don’t come,’ I was asked to do it and I decided not to.”
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy