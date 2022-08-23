Read full article on original website
‘Partner Track’ Star Arden Cho Reflects on the Diversity in the Netflix Series: ‘We Just Dive In and We Get to Tell Our Stories’
Netflix’s upcoming romantic dramedy series “Partner Track,” set at a Manhattan-based white-shoe law firm, has been described as “Sex and the City” meets “Suits,” but for star Arden Cho the series is unlike any other that she’s seen on television. That’s because the story centers on a first-generation Korean American merger and acquisitions lawyer, Ingrid Yun (Cho), as she navigates everything from forbidden romance to microaggressions at the male-dominated company — something Cho said is hard to come by in shows about single 20-something women in New York City.
‘A League of Their Own’ Co-Creator on That Season 1 Ending and Season 2 Plans
“A League of Their Own” series co-creator Will Graham has big plans for Season 2 (as previously mentioned to TheWrap), and if the show continues to root itself in historical events from the real All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, there is plenty more story to tell. “We’re already working...
D’Arcy Carden Could See ‘Growing Pains’ in ‘A League of Their Own’ Season 2
D’Arcy Carden knew her good friend and comedic colleague Abbi Jacobson was working on a series adaptation of “A League of Their Own,” but she wasn’t sure she would be involved at all. “I was so happy for [Abbi] and I had this underlying jealousy because...
Sydney Sweeney Defends Family Photos Perceived to Be Pro-MAGA: ‘Please Stop Making Assumptions’
Sydney Sweeney has addressed the social media firestorm that erupted after she posted a photo dump on Instagram in celebration of her mother’s 60th birthday, one photo which featured an unidentified man donning a Blue Lives Matter shirt. “You guys this is wild,” the two-time Emmy nominee wrote on...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
It Turns Out Jamie Foxx Does an Unbelievably Good Donald Trump Impression (Video)
Given that he’s an Oscar-winner who has also established himself as a pretty successful action star, it’s easy to forget that Jamie Foxx started out as a comedian. But in a recent interview with the Rap Radar podcast, Foxx reminded the whole world where he came from with what can only be described as the greatest Trump impression we have ever heard. It’s nearly indistinguishable in texture and cadence from the top secret documents-stealing, coup-attempting real thing.
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
Fan favorites Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi have been crowned the winners of "Love Island USA" Season 4.
‘Samaritan’ Film Review: Sylvester Stallone Knocks Heads in Clever Superhero Riff
All is not well in Granite City. The economy is in the toilet, crime rules the streets, superheroes are dead and, worst of all, annoying fans won’t stop bugging Sylvester Stallone about his early work. “Samaritan” stars Stallone in his first lead superhero role since 1995’s embarrassing “Judge Dredd,”...
Olivia Wilde’s Video to Shia LaBeouf Leaks Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Controversy
Olivia Wilde’s video plea to reconcile former “Don’t Worry Darling” actor Shia LaBeouf and current star Florence Pugh leaked online Friday amid further controversy surrounding on-set tension between the film’s stars and director. Following the proliferation of the 45-second clip, “Miss Flo” — the moniker...
Lynne Spears Responds To Britney’s Bombshell Memo: I’ll ‘Never Turn My Back On You’
The Spears family drama continues. Lynne Spears addressed daughter Britney Spears’ now-deleted memo in an Instagram post on August 28. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!” Lynne’s post began.
‘UnWrapped’ Podcast: Lili Reinhart and Alison Brie on the Joys of Producing
On some films, “producer” may be a vanity title added next to an actor’s name during the credits to boost their ego, rather than a hard-earned badge of honor. But more and more actors – like Lili Reinhart and Alison Brie – are working to change that, earning that credit by taking a step behind the camera and having a say in almost every decision on their films – from the art, to the props, to the music and to casting.
Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel and Octavia Spencer to Appear in Norman Lear’s 100th Birthday Special on ABC
Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer are set to appear and celebrate television producing and writing giant Norman Lear during ABC’s upcoming tribute special “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter,” which airs Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET. Honoring the life...
‘She-Hulk’ Creator Jessica Gao Explains the Real Reason Behind Hulk’s Predicament in Episode 2
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Episode 2 just smashed onto Disney+ and with it came a titillating new mystery to go along with the already-thrilling adventures of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), our favorite super-powered attorney. As we found out in the first episode, Jen is Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) cousin...
Yung Gravy, 26, & Addison Rae’s Mom, 42, Cuddle Up During Red Carpet Debut At VMAs: Photos
Addison Rae‘s mom, Sheri Easterling, 42, and rapper Yung Gravy, 26, made quite the entrance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The pair packed on lots of PDA, including cute cuddling and kissing, for the cameras on the red carpet at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on August 28. Yung was dressed in a black jacket and matching pants over a purple button-up, which matched Sheri’s gorgeous purple dress.
Dan Lin in Talks to Spearhead DC for Warner Bros. in Kevin Feige-Like Role
Weeks after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said he was looking for a Kevin Feige-like figure to run DC at Warner Bros., producer Dan Lin is in talks to take on the role, a source with knowledge tells TheWrap. Lin would serve as DC chief, creatively overseeing the development and production of DC superhero adaptations.
Lizzo Fans Unite to Shame Comedian Aries Spears for Fat-Shaming: ‘She Is Not Here to Be F–able for Y’all, She’s Here to Make Music’
Today’s social media lesson: don’t be talkin’ trash about Lizzo or the wrath of her fans will rain upon you. Does that need repeating or did the message come in loud and clear, Aries Spears?. A short clip the comedian did with Art of Dialogue was posted...
‘The Invitation’ Star Nathalie Emmanuel Shares the Secret to a Perfect American Accent (Video)
Emmanuel and co-star Thomas Doherty tell TheWrap about making their Dracula tale. “The Invitation” stars Nathalie Emmanuel and Thomas Doherty know how tough it can be to make a horror movie – the long nights, constant state of fear and, surprisingly, the pressure to deliver a spot-on American accent.
J.K. Rowling Dishes on the Real Reason for Her Absence from HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special
J.K. Rowling finally addressed why she did not appear on HBO’s Harry Potter Reunion Special: The author says she was invited, but decided not to participate. “I was asked to be on that and I didn’t want to do it,” the “Harry Potter” author said on a radio show with Graham Norton released Saturday, noting that she thought it was about the films, more than the books. “No one said ‘Don’t come,’ I was asked to do it and I decided not to.”
Shia LaBeouf Owns Up to Abuse Allegations: ‘I Was a Pleasure-Seeking, Selfish…Human Being’
Shia LaBeouf, for the first time, talked openly about the abuse allegations brought against him, calling himself on Friday’s Jon Bernthal podcast “Real Ones” a “pleasure-seeking, selfish…human being.”. “No matter what the case is, my job as your friend is to, in whatever way you...
Brandy, Andrew Burnap and Kathryn Hunter to Star in ‘The Front Room’ for The Eggers Brothers and A24
A24 has tapped Brandy Norwood, Andrew Burnap and Kathryn Hunter to star in the “The Front Room,” with Neal Huff also joining the cast. The Eggers Brothers – consisting of director Robert Eggers’ twin younger brothers Max and Sam – will make their directorial debut with the psychological horror film. They will also write the screenplay.
