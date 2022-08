WILMINGTON— LeRoy Joseph Wakeman, 92, of South Wilmington, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet. Born Nov. 27, 1929 in Coal City, to the late Fred and Mary (nee Mombrum) Wakeman. For eighteen years LeRoy worked for Berta Lumber in Coal City, eventually retiring from the Laborer's Local #75 after many years of employment. LeRoy enjoyed his daily golf cart cruises, whether it was a trip to the South Wilmington Fireman's Club, where he loved to fish, or around town catching up with neighbors. He took great care of his garden and thoroughly enjoyed woodworking. His best times were spent having family and friends over and not to forget, swinging with his dog, Lucky.

SOUTH WILMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO