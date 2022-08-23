ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL quarterback rankings by division

By Barry Werner
Quarterbacks have had their own carousel in the offseason as the 2022 NFL season nears. Some divisions are powerhouses at quarterback while others are ... not so strong.

8. NFC North

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47gHVd_0hSIVdMO00 Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

There is Aaron Rodgers, and everyone else is further back than horses chasing Secretariat in the Belmont. Jared Goff? Nah. Justin Fields has way too much to prove. And Kirk Cousins is the king of breaking the bank with nothing else to show for it.

7. AFC South

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pj1LL_0hSIVdMO00 (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Matt Ryan is the latest on the Colts' QB merry-go-round. The former Falcon will provide big numbers. But will he do any more than Philip Rivers or Carson Wentz in Indy? Ryan Tannehill has given Tennessee regular-season wins and playoff disappointment. Davis Mills showed a bit as a rookie and is in a miserable spot. Trevor Lawrence had an awful rookie year, gets a new coach and needs to prove himself worthy of that No. 1 overall pick.

6. NFC South

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dtBd_0hSIVdMO00 David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Hard to imagine a division with Tom Brady would fall so low in the rankings. But look at what is around him—actually, look at what was said about Aaron Rodgers because nothing is around the GOAT. Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, and Baker Mayfield. Hilarious.

5. NFC East

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3TlS_0hSIVdMO00 David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

This division has two solid quarterbacks. Dak Prescott stands on his own. Jalen Hurts has plenty of potential but must deliver in 2022. Daniel Jones is on his way to being a bust. Carson Wentz is not inspiring much of anything in Washington.

4. NFC West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hwu1u_0hSIVdMO00 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford is a Super Bowl winner after his escape from Detroit. Seattle makes this division plummet after trading Russell Wilson and winding up with Drew Lock and Geno Smith. San Francisco has Trey Lance, and who knows what he will provide in his first year as a starter? Kyler Murray creates lots of headlines; let's see if he can build a team that makes a deep playoff run.

3. AFC East

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSsOc_0hSIVdMO00 USAT

Have to love Josh Allen and the Bills. Mac Jones showed promise as a rookie and has to continue to grow. Tua Tagovailoa inspires more questions by the day. Zach Wilson is injured and didn't show a ton as a rookie. That leaves the Jets with Mike White and Joe Flacco.

2. AFC North

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmMPL_0hSIVdMO00 Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

This could have been a division at the top. However, the Cleveland Browns sit with Jacoby Brissett and wait on scandal-scarred Deshaun Watson. Would much rather have Brissett than the baggage the former Texan carries. The Steelers look like Kenny Pickett as the future franchise QB. If Mike Tomlin sticks with Mitch Trubisky, that could be ominous. Lamar Jackson creates brilliance and thrills and spills. Joe Burrow looks like he could be a generational sort.

1. AFC West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZbSo_0hSIVdMO00 : Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr, and, oh, Patrick Mahomes. This is a slam dunk. The AFC West at QB is lengths better than any other division.

