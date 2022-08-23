Read full article on original website
New smelter diorama on display at Grand Encampment Museum
The Grand Encampment Musuem is fired up over their new smelter diorama. GEM volunteers have combed through over a century of data to piece together a snapshot of the area’s mining past. On Wednesday morning, a group of GEM volunteers and history buffs trekked to the old smelter site...
Rawlins’ new dog park opens Saturday
Everyone and their dog are invited to the new dog park in Rawlins. The long-anticipated recreation spot for people and their best friends will open Saturday. Parks and Recreation Director Jason Sehon said the required fencing to complete the park at Colorado and Daley Streets at Key Club Park was finished this week.
Kiwanis’ Touch-A-Truck event this Saturday in Saratoga
The Platte Valley Kiwanis Club is hosting a Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, August 27th, at Kathy Glode Park in Saratoga from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your kids, or just your inner kid, and climb inside of all sorts of different machines. There will be fire trucks, ambulances, logging trucks, and other heavy equipment. The more wheels the better! Rumor has it that they’ll land a Life Flight helicopter there.
Rawlins’ ban on lawn watering extended, no restrictions on indoor water use
In Rawlins, good news and bad news to report on the water situation. The final connections from the spring boxes south of town to the new 18-inch PVC line are nearly complete. Crews with RMI Construction report that flows are higher than expected. That’s great news in the long run for the city.
