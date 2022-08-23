The Platte Valley Kiwanis Club is hosting a Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, August 27th, at Kathy Glode Park in Saratoga from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your kids, or just your inner kid, and climb inside of all sorts of different machines. There will be fire trucks, ambulances, logging trucks, and other heavy equipment. The more wheels the better! Rumor has it that they’ll land a Life Flight helicopter there.

SARATOGA, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO