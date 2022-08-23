Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis starting for Pirates on Sunday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chavis is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Chavis for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Guillermo Heredia not in lineup Sunday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Heredia is being replaced in right field by Robbie Grossman versus Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. In 75 plate appearances this season, Heredia has a .130 batting average with a .519 OPS, 3 home...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson starting for St. Louis Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Dylan Carlson as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Carlson will bat seventh and start in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Braves while Tyler O'Neill takes a seat. Carlson has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton batting third for Yankees on Sunday
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stanton will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stanton for 14.5 FanDuel points on...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady explains 11-day absence from Buccaneers: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of s--- going on'
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
numberfire.com
Kody Clemens starting for Detroit Sunday
The Detroit Tigers listed Kody Clemens as their starter at second base for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Clemens will start at second base and bats eighth against the Rangers Sunday while Zack Short sits the game out. Clemens has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is slated for...
numberfire.com
Rodolfo Castro in lineup Sunday for Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Castro is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard. Our models project Castro for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 9.1...
numberfire.com
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Sunday lineup
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Sergio Alcantara batting seventh for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Alcantara will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Emmanuel Rivera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 6.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella sitting for San Francisco Sunday
The San Francisco Giants did not list Tommy La Stella in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. La Stella will sit out Sunday's game while Evan Longoria joins the lineup at third base and bats cleanup. Wilmer Flores will move from third base to designated hitter. Our...
numberfire.com
Marlins designate Jesus Aguilar for assignment
The Miami Marlins designated first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment. The Marlins activated Garrett Cooper (concussion) from the injured list in a corresponding roster move. Cooper will replace Aguilar on first base and bat fifth in Friday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cooper has...
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson batting eighth for Dodgers Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Trayce Thompson in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Thompson will bat eighth and handle centerfield Sunday while Cody Bellinger takes the afternoon off. Thompson has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 11.8 fantasy points against the Marlins.
numberfire.com
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa sitting on Sunday
New York Yankees catcher/infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Kiner-Falefa will move to the bench on Sunday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.2...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez catching for Brewers Sunday
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Omar Narvaez at catcher for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Narvaez will hit eighth and handle catching duties Sunday while Victor Caratini hits the bench. Narvaez has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy points against the Cubs.
numberfire.com
Michael Taylor leading off for Royals on Sunday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Taylor will start in center field on Sunday and bat first versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Kyle Isbel returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 10.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford sitting for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Crawford will move to the bench on Sunday with Dylan Moore starting at shortstop. Moore will bat ninth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Moore for 8.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Adam Engel in lineup for White Sox on Sunday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Engel is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Engel for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Mark Mathias sitting for Rangers on Sunday
Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mathias will move to the bench on Sunday with Brad Miller starting at designated hitter. Miller will bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Miller for 10.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon batting third on Sunday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Blackmon will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Max Scherzer and the Mets. Elehuris Montero returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 8.0 FanDuel points...
