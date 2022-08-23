ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Demon Time: Robbery Couple Puts Dollar Store Employee In Chokehold During The Jux

By Martin Berrios
Magic 95.9
Magic 95.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGynK_0hSIV7OV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLE1n_0hSIV7OV00

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

New York has survived the heat wave but it is still hot outside. A couple put a dollar store employee in a chokehold during a robbery in The Bronx.

As per The New York Post a worker was roughed up after a failed heist last week. On Sunday, August 21 two unidentified would be shoppers entered the Family Dollar store on Webster Avenue near East 168th Street in the Morrisania section. They racked up about $400 dollars worth of merchandise. A 23-year-old employee was watching the caper the entire time through the shop’s security camera. “They had cleaning stuff, tissues, everything. They had everything from inside the store,” she said.

When she confronted the thieves things got physical and the female culprit struck the worker and eventually put her in a choke hold. “I was physically assaulted in front of people, and I had to defend myself in front of kids,” the shaken victim told news site. “I was scared to come back to work because they might know me,” revealed. “They can hurt me — I still work here.”

Unfortunately for her she will have to run the risk of seeing the thieves again as the Family Dollar is her primary place of employment. “We need some more security, and we need the strongest ones because this is getting worse,” she explained. “The area is not good. We have a lot of [homeless] shelters here, and it’s the shelter people come in here [from] and steal stuff.”

This is not the first time this location has been hit. Earlier this year an employee was slashed by a different set of crooks. You can see the incident below.

Photo:

The post Demon Time: Robbery Couple Puts Dollar Store Employee In Chokehold During The Jux appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Webster, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
NBC New York

Coconut Water, Juice Bandit Sought for Bizarre Bodega Robbery: NYPD

A coconut water and juice bandit is being sought by police in the Bronx after allegedly stealing the hydrating liquids from a bodega. According to police, on Aug. 8, at around 5:40 p.m., an unidentified person displayed a knife at a 50-year-old bodega employee working on White Plains Road and stole coconut water, juice, and water in the bizarre holdup.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD cop among those robbed by armed group in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves pulled off two gunpoint robberies in less than two hours in Inwood, including one in which an off-duty NYPD officer was among the victims, according to authorities. In the first incident, the group accosted three men standing on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Aug. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Dollar Store#Chokehold#The New York Post#The Family Dollar
PIX11

Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wabcradio.com

Bronx Apartment Building Residents Being Terrorized by Teens Getting Action

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Residents of a Bronx apartment building say they are being terrorized by a group of young people who’ve overrun their building night after night. The buildings are located at 1294 and 1295 East 169th street in Morrisania. ABC 7 reported that last weekend, an estimated 20 residents were assaulted by 15 to 17-year-olds.
BRONX, NY
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Arrests Made In Fatal Beating Of NYC Cab Driver

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police are still seeking one more teenage girl suspected in the fatal beating of Queens cab driver Kutin Gyimah. WNBC’s Jessica …
MassLive.com

Dustin Wilson and Tasheana Flannery of Leominster accused of beating, raping woman at New York hotel

A Massachusetts couple was arrested on Tuesday after New York deputies said they beat and raped a woman in front of children at a New York hotel, according to Syracuse.com. Dustin Wilson, 27, and Tasheana Flannery, 30, of Leominster were both charged with first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse, second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the news outlet reported.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

968
Followers
720
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 95.9 is Baltimore's best variety of R&B and home of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

 https://magicbaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy