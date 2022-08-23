Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Chain of RI nail salons sued for retaliating against employees, unpaid wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — VIP Nails and Spa, a chain of nail salons in Rhode Island, has been sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) for employment violations and unpaid wages. According to...
COVID cases in Worcester remain steady; hospitalizations on rise
WORCESTER — New COVID-19 average cases in the city continue to rest at the range of recorded cases the city has found since June, but hospitalizations have ticked up. On Friday, the Worcester Department of Public Health reported that the city's seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases stood at 38, a rise in about 4.4 cases a day from the week before.
2 EMTs suspended after newborn’s death
The Woonsocket EMTs responded to a call on Aug. 1 to help a woman who had prematurely given birth, according to the suspension summary.
ICAN Relief hands out backpacks, offers free health services to Boston kids
BOSTON -- A special event took place Saturday in Boston to help kids get ready to go back to school.ICNA Relief, which is part of Neighbors helping Neighbors, handed out backpacks full of school supplies to kids.There was also a free health clinic offered at the event, which was all drive-thru.Doctors were there providing diabetes testing and education, blood pressure screening, and physician counseling.This was the 10th year they have handed out backpacks, and, since then, over 500,000 backpacks have been given away.
quincyquarry.com
Drought driving rodents indoors #quincycityhall
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The long hot and dry summer this summer has resulted in a mixed bag for pests. While the mosquito population is down, rodents...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Dorm Mattress Toppers Burn in Fiery Explosion on Mass. Pike
A U-Haul truck carrying mattress toppers set to be delivered to Harvard students caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday. By Courtesy of William A. Stern. Nearly 200 mattress toppers rented by Harvard undergraduates met an untimely end after the U-Haul transporting them to campus erupted in flames on the side of the Massachusetts Turnpike Monday afternoon.
A UMass Dartmouth Degree Can Result In Deep Student Debt
With all the talk about student debt forgiveness these days, it was inevitable that someone would compile a list of some of the Massachusetts colleges and universities and how much it might cost to earn a degree at one of them. I'm glad someone else did it because it saves...
Here’s how many openings BPS has less than 2 weeks before the start of school (it’s a lot)
"We are confident that we will fill most of the positions before the start of the school year." Local job fairs, religious services, and higher education all have one thing in common — they’re recruiting teachers for Boston Public Schools. Boston Public Schools are missing a rather large...
iheart.com
Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
WBUR
Massachusetts district attorney races and the progressive prosecutor
Progressive prosecutors are facing a backlash across the country. San Francisco residents recalled progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin after he was blamed for a rash of brazen thefts across the city. Pennsylvania Republicans are trying to impeach the liberal DA in Philadelphia. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis removed a progressive prosecutor in his state this month. And Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins faced a bitter confirmation fight before she became U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts early this year.
Eversource to replace Massachusetts’ 40,000 manhole covers with new pressuring releasing covers
Eversource will soon be replacing the approximate 40,000 manhole covers throughout Massachusetts with new latching covers the company says will improve safety. According to WCVB, the company plans to replace all 6,000 manhole covers throughout Boston with its new latching covers by the end of 2023. After those 6,000 covers...
tornadopix.com
They are baaaack. Homebuyers go where they swear they never will.
The median sale price for a single-family home in Boston was $885,500 in July, according to a report issued by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors Aug. 16. . (How can we forget the Boston apartment sellers who were offered $750,000 for one of their parking spaces in February?) Meanwhile,...
wetheitalians.com
An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community
Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
NECN
Will Haymarket Be Squeezed Out of Boston?
Boston's oldest outdoor market is being forced to change its operation. Generations of Bostonians have been shopping at Haymarket, getting great deals on fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, and many people are not thrilled with this change. A community benefits agreement allows the market's 34 vendors to lease 1,600 square...
Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners
ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever. You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
WBUR
Eversource to replace thousands of manhole covers after explosions
Energy provider Eversource is working to replace the 40,000 or so manhole covers in Massachusetts with safer ones, after several explosions sent people to the hospital with injuries this summer. The new covers use an "energy-release" design that lifts about 3 to 4 inches when pressure builds, but then two...
NHPR
Clean water restored to parts of Durham for the first time in 18 years
Some homes and businesses in Durham now have reliable access to clean water for the first time in over 18 years. Decades of industrial waste from two local factories contaminated local wells, which was first detected in 1970. Nearly 20 years later, the Environmental Protection Agency added Durham Meadows to its priority list of Superfund sites, which include “some of the nation’s most contaminated land.” Formal planning for a water pipeline began in 2005 and the project was completed in July, though some groundwater and soil cleanup continues.
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
goodmorninggloucester.com
We don’t do nearly enough for our Veterans, can we please let them keep the name of the new school? Gloucester Veterans Memorial Please.
At last night’s School Committee meeting we had a presentation from the naming committee for the new combined Vets/East Gloucester school. This committee is made up of staff as well as past and present students from both schools. From a list of over 50 unique name submissions they showed us the first cut of 10 names. They will continue their work to bring it down to a final few for submission to the school committee so we can vote on the official name.
