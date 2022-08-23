ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Columbine Park Victim Cause of Death Still Unknown

By Estrella Bencomo
 5 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) – The investigation into the death of Grand Junction, Colorado resident Jimmie Reaves, 59, by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office is now complete.

The person discovered at Columbine Park on August 20, 2022, was Ms. Reaves. The cause and manner of death is still pending and are awaiting the toxicology reports and other testing. As of now, Mesa County Coroner stated that the inquiry has turned up nothing unusual.

The Grand Junction Police Department is overseeing this charge investigation.

To receive more details regarding this case please contact GJPD.

