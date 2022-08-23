Read full article on original website
Daycare Owner Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax EvasionTaxBuzzWilmington, DE
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
ExxonMobil Will Pay $9.5 Million For Natural Resource Damages in NJMorristown MinuteGloucester County, NJ
NBC Philadelphia
Fight at Delco High School Football Game Sends Crowd Running
A fight at a Delaware County high school football game prompted an evacuation of the stands and a cancellation of the game Friday night, authorities said. The fight broke out below the stands at the Monsignor Bonner vs. Upper Darby football game, Upper Darby Police Department Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told NBC10.
wilmtoday.com
#PeopleOfWilmDE: Angela Wagner, Esq.
Angela Wagner, Esq. is an Entertainment Attorney, Owner of Sunshine Consulting Firm LLC, and this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read her story below. “I moved from Charlotte, North Carolina to Wilmington for love. I met my partner, Brad Owens, in law school, and upon graduation, he moved home to Delaware. I made the move 6 months later. 6 years later I’m blessed to have an expansive and diverse network, resources, and friends.
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's Secretary of State names a new director for the Delaware Tourism Office
The Delaware Tourism Office has a new director. Secretary of State Jeff Bullock announced Jessica Welch will lead the Delaware Tourism Office. “Jessica brings an immense wealth of knowledge and experience to take on this crucial role in Delaware’s economy,” said Bullock. “The Tourism Office contributes billions each year to the state’s GDP and creates thousands of jobs in the process. As Delaware continues to be a preferred tourist destination, I know Jessica will expand upon the work done so far to continue attracting out-of-state visitors while promoting the prosperity of existing tourism businesses in the state.”
State trains districts on reuniting families after school crisis
Teachers, firemen, custodians, bus drivers and parents decked out in neon-colored vests filled the first floor hallway at Dover High School Wednesday. They were there to listen to and participate in a program focused on how to help families find each other after a school emergency. The training describes how to create a team in which each member has a ... Read More
Delaware teacher beats COVID-19 after year long fight, heads back to classroom
Bri Iacona's case was so severe that she spent 97 days on ECMO, an extreme form of life support that allows the sickest COVID patients a chance at survival. That was followed by heart surgery to clear a blood clot and a double lung transplant.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Building maintenance company City Wide adds 80th location in Dover
City Wide Facility Solutions opened its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware. Entrepreneur Alankato Cobb (CEO) has partnered with John Heyliger (COO) and Tasheema Heyliger (CFO) to open City Wide Facility Solutions at 755 Walker Road, Suite A in Dover. “Making a positive impact...
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Penn. to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a down payment and closing costs. The Philly...
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
WBOC
Ex-Legislative Candidate Dies in Delaware Crash
HARTLY, Del. (AP) - A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate. Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
Lancaster Farming
Big Hopes for Baby Ginger in Mid-Atlantic Farming
GEORGETOWN, Del. — Could baby ginger become an alternative crop for Mid-Atlantic farmers?. That’s one of the research projects at the Carvel Research and Education Center of the University of Delaware. The farm managers hosted an Aug. 10 crop tour so local farmers could see the latest research on sweet corn, lima beans, watermelons and other crops in action. Participants could take a field crop tour or a fruit and vegetable tour.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows expand to two locations in September
Delaware’s Chautauqua tent shows will be back in full swing next month and are expanding their footprint. The 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows will take place in two locations this year. The shows are Thursday and Friday, September 8th and 9th at Zwaanendael Park in Lewes and Saturday and...
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Delaware woman
CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Townsend Man
Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 64-year-old Jesse Mitchell of Townsend, DE. Mitchell was last seen on August 26, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. in the Townsend, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Mitchell have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
insideradio.com
WRNB Philly Slides Back Into Adult R&B. PD/Afternoon Host Paris Nicole Exits.
Urban One’s WRNB Philadelphia returns to adult R&B after nearly two years as “100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop” when it assumed the format that was on WPHI (103.9), which Urban One passed to then-Entercom as part of a multi-market station swap. Now branded as “100.3 RNB” the station...
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
Police: 4-year-old boy shot inside Philadelphia barbershop
"One of the mothers was so traumatized she said there's no way her children are going to be able to go to school tomorrow given what they just experienced," police said.
Delaware police investigating shooting on Interstate 495 near New Castle
NEW CASTLE, DE – the Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on...
