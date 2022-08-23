Kanye West won’t be charged for allegedly punching fan in Los Angeles

Kanye West will not face charges for allegedly punching a fan in Los Angeles in January, the city’s attorney confirmed to The Post.

“After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” LA City Attorney spokesperson Rob Wilcox said.

The Grammy-winning rapper had reportedly gotten into an argument that turned physical when a fan asked for his autograph.

The fan had apparently asked West for his autograph earlier in the week, and the rapper grew incensed when he asked again , Page Six reported at the time.

West allegedly punched the fan in the early morning on Jan. 13, and had been with his then-girlfriend Julia Fox earlier that evening.

Video of the scene showed the fan laying on the ground after the reported punch and West could be heard screaming at a staff member.