ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is The Best City In Texas For Surviving A Zombie Apocalypse

By Dani Medina
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCNIl_0hSIUDZP00
Photo: Getty Images

If it's time for zombies to take over, you'll definitely want to make sure you're prepared.

Lawn Love compiled a list of the best cities in the U.S. for surviving a zombie apocalypse. "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities on 26 key indicators of zombie invasion-preparedness, such as the share of the living population in poor health and access to “bunkers,” hunting-gear stores, and supermarkets," the lawn care service said in its report.

The No. 1 city in the U.S. for surviving the un-dead is Orlando, Florida. In Texas , although it didn't crack the top 10, the best city for preparedness is Austin. Here's a look at the top 10:

  1. Orlando, FL
  2. Salt Lake City, UT
  3. Honolulu, HI
  4. Portland, OR
  5. Colorado Springs, CO
  6. Tampa, FL
  7. Springfield, MO
  8. Miami, FL
  9. Pittsburgh, PA
  10. Boise, ID

Here's a look at the best cities in Texas for surviving a zombie apocalypse:

  1. Austin
  2. Plano
  3. Corpus Christi
  4. Frisco
  5. San Antonio

Check out the full report .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Miami, TX
City
Portland, TX
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
State
Florida State
City
Plano, TX
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#Fl Salt Lake City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy