Valorant Agent 21 Apparently Leaked, Alternate to Viper
Valorant Agent 21 abilities have apparently been leaked detailing what looks to be the main competitor to Viper in the meta.
The Lords of the Fallen Playable Platforms Listed
The Lords of the Fallen playable platforms is pretty limited.
New Leak Shows Possible Alien & Predator Collection Rewards in Apex Legends
Each season of Apex Legends contains at least one collection event. Last season, the collection event was named the Awakening Event.
Pokémon UNITE 1st Anniversary Content Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the 1st Anniversary content coming soon to Pokémon UNITE.
Genshin Impact 3.0 Codes: Redeem 60 Primogems for Free
Here's a Redemption Code for Genshin Impact 3.0 in August 2022 players can use for 60 free Primogems.
How to Unlock the Sumeru Reputation System in Genshin Impact
How to unlock the Sumeru Reputation System in Genshin Impact.
Apex Legends Pros Sound Off on Season 14 Ring Adjustments
It appears some of the most prominent Apex Legends pros are speaking out against the Season 14 Ring changes.
How to Unlock Torronas Box in Vampire Survivors
A detailed guide on how to unlock Torronas Box in Vampire Survivors
5 Best ADCs in League of Legends Patch 12.16
Having a good AD carry is necessary to win team fights and secure a victory in League of Legends. While any AD carries can be viable when played correctly, Patch 12.16 has allowed certain ADCs to thrive on the Rift. Here are the best AD carries in League of Legends...
Destiny 2 King's Fall World's First Race: Release Date
Destiny 2 King's Fall is returning to the game after debuting in the first expansion The Taken King in 2015. King's Fall will make a return to Destiny 2 during the opening week of Season of Plunder.
Gas Mask Manual Toggle Setting Added in Warzone Season 5
It appears one of the Call of Duty: Warzone community's most requested quality-of-life features has finally been added in Season 5: Last Stand — a manual gas mask equip setting. As most, if not all Warzone players can likely attest to, dying because of your gas mask auto-equipping and...
Is Gotham Knights Coming to Nintendo Switch?
Gotham Knights fans might be wondering whether or not the upcoming title will be coming out on the Nintendo Switch.
WoW Crown of Eternal Winter: How to Claim Prime Gaming Bundle
World of Warcraft's Crown of Eternal Winter is now live for Prime Gaming.
Zenith Games Jayce Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
The Zenith Games Jayce skin is coming to League of Legends. Skins are the best way to customize a champion's appearance in League of Legends, allowing them to change the colors and cosmetics of their favorite characters on the battlefield, as well as get a glimpse into the lore and alternate lore of League of Legends. Zenith Games Jayce is the newest skin coming for the brilliant inventor.
Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs
An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
How to Start the Aranyaka World Quest Series in Genshin Impact
How to start the Aranyaka World Quest series' first quest "The Children Of Vimara Village" in Sumeru in Genshin Impact 3.0.
Hogwarts Legacy Available Platforms
Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
How to Unlock the EX1 in Warzone Season 5
Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 is finally here. With it, came a bunch of exciting changes. Although map changes and small gameplay changes are always good, new weapons are what's most interesting. Some weapons are great and others not so much. But with Season 5 came a weapon that definitely wasn't used in World War II, the EX1.
R-301 ADS Bug Seemingly Found in Apex Legends Season 14
Some players are reporting that Apex Legends' longtime reliable gun might not be so much at the moment in Season 14: Hunted. As many seasoned players can likely attest to, the R-301 Carbine has long been one of the most popular weapons in the game thanks to its steady recoil pattern.
