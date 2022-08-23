ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Best ADCs in League of Legends Patch 12.16

Having a good AD carry is necessary to win team fights and secure a victory in League of Legends. While any AD carries can be viable when played correctly, Patch 12.16 has allowed certain ADCs to thrive on the Rift. Here are the best AD carries in League of Legends...
Gas Mask Manual Toggle Setting Added in Warzone Season 5

It appears one of the Call of Duty: Warzone community's most requested quality-of-life features has finally been added in Season 5: Last Stand — a manual gas mask equip setting. As most, if not all Warzone players can likely attest to, dying because of your gas mask auto-equipping and...
Zenith Games Jayce Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

The Zenith Games Jayce skin is coming to League of Legends. Skins are the best way to customize a champion's appearance in League of Legends, allowing them to change the colors and cosmetics of their favorite characters on the battlefield, as well as get a glimpse into the lore and alternate lore of League of Legends. Zenith Games Jayce is the newest skin coming for the brilliant inventor.
Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs

An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
How to Unlock the EX1 in Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 is finally here. With it, came a bunch of exciting changes. Although map changes and small gameplay changes are always good, new weapons are what's most interesting. Some weapons are great and others not so much. But with Season 5 came a weapon that definitely wasn't used in World War II, the EX1.
R-301 ADS Bug Seemingly Found in Apex Legends Season 14

Some players are reporting that Apex Legends' longtime reliable gun might not be so much at the moment in Season 14: Hunted. As many seasoned players can likely attest to, the R-301 Carbine has long been one of the most popular weapons in the game thanks to its steady recoil pattern.
