Served Global Dining to Reopen as Small-Farm-Focused Restaurant 138°

138° , a new restaurant specializing in transparently-sourced, dry-aged meats, is soon to open in the space formerly occupied by Served Global Dining . Served served dishes from a great variety of cuisines, from countries as far-flung as Peru and Korea, headed up by Matthew Meyer , the chef and owner preparing to debut 138°.

The new restaurant will open in the former Served space, in suite C-205 at 1450 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy . The 5,200 square foot space will include a fire pit lounge, a grand piano, and a dry aging display, according to recent coverage by Eater Las Vegas.

The menu will feature a wide variety of proteins, including duck, lamb loin, and also seafood, like the Dry Aged Miso Cod with wasabi cauliflower puree and mushroom dashi. The emphasis will, above all, be on sourcing quality ingredients from small farms, allowing for total transparency.

“My main thing is just giving credit to our farmers,” Meyer told What Now on Tuesday. “That’s what we’re really trying to drive home, to have that connection with where your food comes from and be transparent with it. It’s a big deal to me and it matters to a lot of people.”

The location is part of FootHill Plaza , a shopping center situated on the northwest corner of S Stephanie St and W Horizon Ridge Pkwy . FootHill Plaza is also home to eateries like Jesse’s Pizza and The Legends Oyster Bar and Grill .

Keep up with What Now Las Vegas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .