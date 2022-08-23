Read full article on original website
WTVR-TV
Learn to make pumpkin dog treats with Alexandria Davis
RICHMOND, Va. -- August 26th is National Dog Day! Your furry friend deserves to be celebrated. So we asked Alexandria Davis to walk us step by step through her healthy and delicious recipe for pumpkin dog treats. Davis is the entrepreneur behind the pastry business Tiny Vines Food CO. She...
WTVR-TV
Billboards referencing Uvalde school shooting warning Californians not to move to Texas
LOS ANGELES — Several controversial billboards that reference a Texas school mass shooting have popped up throughout California and they are getting a lot of attention. The billboards, which have been spotted in San Francisco and Los Angeles, are discouraging Californians from moving to Texas. According to the Houston...
