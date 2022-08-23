ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers QB Edges Dak Prescott to Set New Rookie Record

By Elizabeth Keen
 5 days ago

Rookie NFL quarterback Kenny Pickett recently broke a record that Dak Prescott set in 2016.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott broke countless records during his first season in the NFL, but rookie Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers has already edged him in one category.

Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist out of Pitt, has done well for the Steelers in the preseason. The signal-caller has garnered lots of attention from coaches and fans alike after going 19-of-22 passing for 171 yards and three touchdowns through two preseason victories. His impressive numbers have earned him a cumulative passer rating of 138.6, which broke an NFL rookie record for the highest passer rating in preseason competition that was set by Prescott more than five years ago. The Dallas standout and former Mississippi State star posted a 137.8 rating in 2016.

Pickett's high rating is a testament to his talent, but he will have to work even harder against stiff competition if he is named the Steelers' starting quarterback once the season officially begins. Plus, not every rookie quarterback who has posted high passer ratings has gone on to find success. Daniel Jones, the starter for the New York Giants, has struggled to lead his team to victory in the NFL despite earning a preseason passer rating of 137.3 in 2019. Similarly, the New York Jets posted a 4-13 record in 2021 after Zach Wilson wowed fans with a 137.7 preseason passer rating during the preseason.

The variability in quarterback success after posting incredible numbers in preseason play proves that nothing truly matters until the season begins. Pickett currently seems poised to have an outstanding year, but can he continue to break Prescott's records if given the opportunity?

Very few first-year professional quarterbacks have come close to matching the figures that Prescott put up in his 2016 campaign, which ended with him being named the NFL Rookie of the Year. Pickett stands a better chance of breaking rookie records than any quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft class, but the current face of the Dallas Cowboys looks to hold on to his records a bit longer. Provided that Pickett is named the starting quarterback for Pittsburgh, it will be interesting to see how his success aligns with Prescott's from many season ago.

