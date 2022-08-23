ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Mega 99.3

SAD NEWS: Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta Has Closed for Good

What shocking news to see on social media feeds recently that a beloved Italian food restaurant in Yakima has permanently closed for good. Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta announced on August 11, 2022 that they have shuttered their doors in Yakima on S 1st St. Owners of Valley Italian Pizza and Pasta say they are leaving Yakima (they were located at 2304 S 1st St unit b) and plan to set up a new shop in the Tri Cities (see below).
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

The Top 5 Desserts of The Yakima Valley

We all know Yakima has amazing food, delicious drinks, and phenomenal shops and goods. But have you really gotten a taste of the most delicious desserts in the Yakima valley? Let us be your guide, we found five places with some of the most amazing desserts for you to dive into.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

8 Yakima Valley Inspired Kids Lunch Ideas for Back to School

Most kids in the Yakima Valley are going back to school this month and a lot of parents and guardians are stumped for some good school lunch ideas for their kids. In the Yakima School District, students will have breakfasts and lunches provided through grant funding. This will alleviate a lot of financial stress for thousands of parents however, these free meals being provided do not meet or "meat" the needs of certain students. We are here to provide a little help for those looking for Yakima Valley-inspired kids' lunch ideas for back-to-school!
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Food & Drinks
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Restaurants
Yakima, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Mega 99.3

7 of the Best All-Day Breakfast Spots in Yakima

Sometimes when you want breakfast it is way past 10:30 a.m., which seems to be the standard time that breakfast is considered over in Yakima. There are moments, however, when you want some tasty pancakes, waffles, omelets, or biscuits and gravy no matter what time of the day it is. We wanted to know where are the all-day breakfast spots in Yakima for those morning meal cravings. Our expert team of hungry breakfast specialists created a list of 7 all-day breakfast spots you can eat in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

The Top 3 Places to Celebrate Taco Tuesday in Yakima

Tuesdays can be dull and a reminder that your week has just started. Why not celebrate your Tuesdays with the rest of the world with Taco Tuesday? Sure the official Taco Tuesday is October 4th, but we like to think every Tuesday can be Taco Tuesday. Living in the Yakima...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

The 3 Places to get the Best Make Over in Yakima

Some people look for a reason to go get a makeover, we say to treat yourself as much as you can. What better way to treat yourself than a full-blown makeover? Sure I don't know a lot about makeovers but I know quite a few people that do. After talking to them we figured out the three best places for you to go get all made up.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

6 Super Fun Waterparks To Visit In Washington State, 2 Are Indoors

By all accounts, Labor Day Weekend will be pretty much the last time you can take the kids and fam out to a waterpark in Washington state. So sad that the summer fun has to come to an end; you might as well go out in style with a fun road trip to the waterpark. We have found SIX super fun waterparks to visit before summer break is considered officially over.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Italian Restaurant#Italian Food#Italian Dishes#Pasta#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Drink
Brewbound.com

Hopsteiner Licenses CLS Farms to Grow and Market Four of its Proprietary Varieties

YAKIMA, Washington – Leading hop distributor Hopsteiner has licensed CLS Farms to grow and market four of their proprietary hop varieties including Sultana, Lotus, Calypso, and Altus. This agreement is the first time that Hopsteiner has expanded these varieties to an outside grower. CLS Farms is an independent hop farm in Moxee, Wash., which through this license will give Hopsteiner the ability to expand its market reach and distribution of these varieties beginning with this coming crop year.
MOXEE, WA
Mega 99.3

8 Things We Love Most About the Central WA State Fair

What are you looking forward to the most about the Central WA State Fair? It's almost here!. The Central Washington State Fair is Friday, September 23rd thru Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at State Fair Park (1301 S Fair Ave, Yakima). We asked a few of our favorite locals what they love most about the Central Washington State Fair. We are sure one of their answers will match yours!
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima Valley Memorial in need of volunteers

Yakima Valley Memorial is calling for some much needed volunteers. After COVID hit, the hospital says it lost 60 percent of it’s volunteers. They are specifically asking for people to volunteer at their Ohana Mammography Center or the North Start Cancer Center. Volunteers would be expected to greet patients,...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Yakima Herald Republic

Grandview Summer Nights kick off with food, art, good vibes

GRANDVIEW — Friday night transformed the 100 block of Grandview’s Division Street. Tents blossomed in the place of cars, food trucks and grills circled rows of white folding tables and conversation lifted into the air. Music, barbecue and small businesses filled the block as the sun set. It...
GRANDVIEW, WA
Mega 99.3

What’s the Deal with This Empty Yakima Restaurant on N 1st St?

Many people are wondering what's the deal with the empty yellow restaurant on N 1st St in Yakima? It has a sign that says, "Geet Indian Cuisine Coming Soon." We want to know how soon is soon, who owns this restaurant, and when can we expect Geet Indian Cuisine to open. We are very hungry and excited to eat there.
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

Wapato Woman Needs Tri-Cities Help After Horrible Rodeo Fall

A woman named Madison Alderman-Haas from Wapato needs our communities help. She is struggling with severe brain injuries after falling days ago at the Moses Lake Roundup Rodeo. She was exiting the arena on her horse when a problem with her saddle made her fall off and hit her head on a fence pole. The incident is described on the GoFundMe page set up for Madison.
WAPATO, WA
Mega 99.3

3 Places You Can Look to Find Great Estate Sales in Yakima

This may have happened to you when you are driving somewhere, perhaps to your job in the early morning, and you come across an estate sale sign in somebody's yard. If you are a person who loves to hunt for great bargains, great deals, and discoveries, there are 3 places you can look to find great estate sales in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Woman Dies in Yakima River Wednesday

A woman drowned in the lower Yakima valley on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the Yakima River in the Wapato area at about 3:05 pm Wednesday after a report that a woman was in the water and couldn't swim. A family member called for help saying their adult sister was in the water and had been consuming alcohol. When Deputies arrived they found a man who had attempted to rescue the woman but was injured and couldn't get out of the water himself. He was rescued himself by emergency officials on the scene.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy