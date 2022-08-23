There are options for the nature lover and urbanite alike. Ohio is one of those states with a surprising variety of landscapes. A picnic on the beach? Done. A morning hike surrounded by trees? No problem. An afternoon at a museum (or two)? Easy. Ahead, you’ll find the best destinations to bookmark for your next weekend getaway in Ohio—and places to visit when you get there.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO