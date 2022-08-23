Read full article on original website
Related
Natchitoches Times
73rd Demon Battalion hosts Activation ceremony
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Department of Military Science hosted an activation ceremony for the 73rd Demon Battalion Aug. 25. The military tradition allows the commander to assess the readiness and discipline of the unit and commemorates the unit’s history and lineage. ROTC’s curriculum and training ensures cadets’ scholastic, athletic, and leadership abilities are developed and tested, preparing each for their individual career paths.
Natchitoches Times
JESSICA MIDKIFF AVELIS FONTENOT
Jessica Midkiff Avelis Fontenot was born July 3, 1974, in New Orleans to Michael and Karen Avelis. She was raised in New Orleans and graduated from Archbishop Blenk, pursued Engineering at University of New Orleans and later went on to get her bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education from Northwestern State University. Although many may think that these two majors cannot possibly be pursued by one individual, Jessica’s passion in both fields is a perfect representation of her multifaceted personality.
Natchitoches Times
Deputies arrest Creston man on felony narcotics and weapons charges
An NPSO deputy was patrolling on La. Hwy 9 north of Campti Thursday, Aug. 25 at approximately 11:03 p.m. when he stopped a 2010 Ford Flex for speeding 72 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. The operator was identified as Isaac Terrel Caldwell, 29, of Creston. Deputies say while...
Comments / 0