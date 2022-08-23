Ohio teachers say they won't end their strike without improvements to miserable classroom environment

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce Mustangs 3-0 in Wolstein Classic finaleThe LanternColumbus, OH
They Only Found Her Legs: Ohio Mother Searching For Answers In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Teachers ratify agreement with Ohio's largest school district after a strike impacted the start of the school year
Following a days-long strike over classroom conditions and teacher pay, the Columbus, Ohio teacher's union voted Sunday to ratify an agreement with Columbus City Schools, which will allow students to return to in-person learning Monday. A majority of members of the teachers' union, Columbus Education Association, voted to accept the...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching
Two school districts in Oklahoma will remain under a downgraded accreditation status after they were accused of violating a state law that bars certain types of teachings on race and gender, despite educators' calls on Thursday to lift the punishment they say is hurting teachers and students. The Oklahoma State...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia
ATLANTA — Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Georgia drivers paying an average of 5 cents less this week for gas
ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 44 cents less than a month ago, and 43 cents more than this time last year.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland high court says
Nearly two decades after a serial sniper spree that terrorized the Washington, DC, area and left 10 people dead, a Maryland appeals court ruled that Lee Boyd Malvo, who was convicted for his role in the shootings, must be resentenced. Malvo was 17 years old when the crimes were committed...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is about 18% contained and has burned more than 10,100 acres, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for US fire information. The fire is impacting both Payette National Forest and Boise National Forest.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Ron DeSantis suspends 4 Broward County School Board members after a grand jury investigation prompted by Parkland massacre
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four Broward County School Board members based on recommendations from a statewide grand jury looking into events surrounding the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago. "It is my duty to suspend people from office when there is clear...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Emmett Till Alerts system launched to alert Black leaders about racist or hate crime incidents
A new alert system has been launched in Maryland to notify Black leaders and clergy about credible threats or hate crimes. The Emmett Till Alerts system -- named in honor of the 14-year-old Black teen who was murdered in 1955, after a White woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, claimed Till whistled at her -- is modeled after the Amber Alert system.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Oregon wildfire triples its reach in 1 day, burning thousands more acres and forcing evacuations
A southwestern Oregon wildfire burning since mid-August spread rapidly from Friday to Saturday thanks to strong winds, more then tripling its total burned acreage in one day and prompting evacuation orders, fire officials said. The Rum Creek Fire, about a 50-mile drive northwest of Medford, has burned 4,319 acres as...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Oregon's Rum Creek wildfire nearly doubles in size to more than 8,000 acres
A wildfire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to 8,404 acres, according to a Sunday update by fire officials, nearly double the acreage the blaze had consumed a day prior. Approximately 740 personnel are now battling the Rum Creek fire after officials from the Northwest 13 Incident Management Team assumed command of the response Sunday morning along with two state agencies from the Oregon State Fire Marshal and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
