ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopCrush

Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret

DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gosselin
Person
Kate Gosselin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Reality Tv#Trust Funds#Us Weekly#Tlc#Jon Kate Plus 8#The Sun Kate#Sun
PopCrush

Teen Hurt After Bride-to-Be Tells Her She’ll Ruin Wedding Photos Unless She Loses Weight

A teenage girl was devastated after her future aunt, Olivia, told her she needed to lose a "good amount of weight" in order to be included in her bridal party. Sharing her story on Reddit, the girl claimed her uncle's bride-to-be said she would "ruin the pictures" if she didn't lose weight ahead of the event. The teen explained her soon-to-be aunt texted her asking if she had "managed to lose some weight" so she could "include" the teen in the wedding.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Pregnant Woman Furious Boyfriend’s Mother Booked Him ‘Paternity’ Vacation One Week After Due Date

A woman on Reddit is furious that her boyfriend's mother booked the father-to-be a "paternity" vacation just one week after she is due to give birth. "I'm 37 weeks pregnant now and my boyfriend is taking three weeks off work to stay with me so that we can adjust to being parents to a newborn. This is my first and I'm very nervous and really need the support right now. My boyfriend's mother took it upon herself to schedule a 'paternity vacation' for my boyfriend for the last two weeks of his leave," the mom-to-be wrote via Reddit.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TV Fanatic

Dancing With the Stars Season 31: First Two Celebrities Revealed!

There was plenty of excitement about the move to Disney+ for Dancing With the Stars. Many thought the iconic series would look to Disney's content catalog to bring some big stars into the roster. While the cast is set to be revealed next month, TMZ has unveiled our first two...
TV SHOWS
PopCrush

Teen Breaks Neck While Participating in Viral TikTok Challenge

In 2020, 16-year-old Sarah Platt was competing in a hockey tournament when her friends encouraged her to make a video while doing the viral TikTok "skull breaker" challenge. The stunt features one person jumping in the air while two people kick their legs out from underneath them. This obviously leads to a hard fall for the challenger.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PopCrush

PopCrush

27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy