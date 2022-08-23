A woman on Reddit is furious that her boyfriend's mother booked the father-to-be a "paternity" vacation just one week after she is due to give birth. "I'm 37 weeks pregnant now and my boyfriend is taking three weeks off work to stay with me so that we can adjust to being parents to a newborn. This is my first and I'm very nervous and really need the support right now. My boyfriend's mother took it upon herself to schedule a 'paternity vacation' for my boyfriend for the last two weeks of his leave," the mom-to-be wrote via Reddit.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO