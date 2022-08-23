Read full article on original website
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret
DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez Booted Dancers From Audition Because They Were Virgos
With fall around the corner, it is officially another season: Virgo season. However, a new claim suggests Jennifer Lopez isn't a fan of those who fall under the astrological sign. Glee star Heather Morris claims Lopez once cut potential dancers from her tour audition because they were Virgos. The actress-dancer...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
Bride Furious After Her Brother Proposes to His Partner During Her Wedding Ceremony
A man on Reddit says his sister accused him of trying to "steal" her thunder after he got engaged during her wedding ceremony. The man detailed that he and his partner of 10 years had previously talked about marriage, and had done everything except "gotten the special piece of paper and had a party with family."
Wedding Guest Mistakenly Cuts Into Untouched Wedding Cake Thinking ‘They Forgot to Serve It’
A woman made a horrible faux pas at a friend's wedding when she cut into the bride and groom's untouched wedding cake. Going viral on TikTok, wedding guest Hailey shared a video clip that shows her walking up her friend's cake during the reception, grabbing a knife and slicing into the pristine white confection, complete with bride and groom toppers.
Dad Slammed After Forcing Teen to Rehome Dog for Not ‘Making Enough Time for Him’
When it comes to parenthood, teaching children about responsibilities can be a tough road to navigate. However, one dad may have taken his fatherly duties teaching his daughter to "be a responsible adult" to the extreme by forcing her to give up her dog. "My 16-year-old has a dog that...
Woman Asks Fiance to Remove Tattoo of Ex-Wife’s Name: ‘I Think He May Be Scared of the Pain’
People regret tattoos for many reasons, but one man's "young and stupid" decision is causing a problem within his current relationship. Taking to parenting forum Mumsnet for advice, his fiancé revealed she wants him to remove one of his tattoos: his ex-wife's name. "Am I being unreasonable to ask...
Woman Bans Teen Brother From No-Kids Wedding, Makes Exception for Sister
Family drama erupted after a couple decided to have a no-kids destination wedding in Norway, despite the bride having two teenage siblings. "From the start, my fiancé and I knew we wanted a child-free wedding with nobody under 21, as we both find children and tweens very annoying, but we provided childcare for the little kids," the bride wrote via Reddit.
Teen Hurt After Bride-to-Be Tells Her She’ll Ruin Wedding Photos Unless She Loses Weight
A teenage girl was devastated after her future aunt, Olivia, told her she needed to lose a "good amount of weight" in order to be included in her bridal party. Sharing her story on Reddit, the girl claimed her uncle's bride-to-be said she would "ruin the pictures" if she didn't lose weight ahead of the event. The teen explained her soon-to-be aunt texted her asking if she had "managed to lose some weight" so she could "include" the teen in the wedding.
Pregnant Woman Furious Boyfriend’s Mother Booked Him ‘Paternity’ Vacation One Week After Due Date
A woman on Reddit is furious that her boyfriend's mother booked the father-to-be a "paternity" vacation just one week after she is due to give birth. "I'm 37 weeks pregnant now and my boyfriend is taking three weeks off work to stay with me so that we can adjust to being parents to a newborn. This is my first and I'm very nervous and really need the support right now. My boyfriend's mother took it upon herself to schedule a 'paternity vacation' for my boyfriend for the last two weeks of his leave," the mom-to-be wrote via Reddit.
Ryan Seacrest and Ali Wentworth Have Shocking Conversation on Show Before Cutting To Break
Not one to show that he’s embarrassed that easily, Live With Kelly and Ryan star Ryan Seacrest and guest co-host Ali Wentworth had a shocking conversation while on stage before quickly cutting to a commercial break. Newsweek reports that on Wednesday (August 24th), Wentworth made Ryan Seacrest blush when...
Bride Implements ‘Tiered’ Wedding System, Demands Guests Pay for Reception
A wedding can be an expensive affair when all the final costs are tallied up. However, one couple shocked their friends after they sent out their save the dates which asked for money to cover the cost of their reception. An invitee took to Reddit explaining the bride and groom...
‘Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel Was Catfished and Stalked by a Fan When She Was a Child Star
Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel opened up about the time she got catfished by a much older fan. On the latest episode of the Boy Meets World podcast Pod Meets World, Fishel revealed she was catfished by an older man when she was only 12 years old. Fishel made...
TV Fanatic
Dancing With the Stars Season 31: First Two Celebrities Revealed!
There was plenty of excitement about the move to Disney+ for Dancing With the Stars. Many thought the iconic series would look to Disney's content catalog to bring some big stars into the roster. While the cast is set to be revealed next month, TMZ has unveiled our first two...
Uninvited Sister Shows Up to Brother’s Wedding in Sparkly White Gown: ‘So Much Drama’ (PHOTO)
There's generally one common rule when it comes to weddings: If you're not the bride, don't wear white!. However, it seems one woman didn't get the memo as she showed up to her brother's wedding in a white, sparkly gown — after explicitly being told not to wear it.
Teen Breaks Neck While Participating in Viral TikTok Challenge
In 2020, 16-year-old Sarah Platt was competing in a hockey tournament when her friends encouraged her to make a video while doing the viral TikTok "skull breaker" challenge. The stunt features one person jumping in the air while two people kick their legs out from underneath them. This obviously leads to a hard fall for the challenger.
Angelina Jolie Revealed as Plaintiff in Previously Anonymous FBI Lawsuit Regarding Brad Pitt
In 2016, Brad Pitt was reportedly being investigated by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services for an alleged physical altercation with his 15-year-old son, Maddox. Now, the plaintiff in the anonymous 2016 lawsuit has been revealed as Angelina Jolie, then married to Pitt. Apparently,...
