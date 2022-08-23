BLOOMFIELD, NJ — After starting from Newark’s Ironbound section on Tuesday, Aug. 16, a five-day, 50-mile walk by environmentalists concluded Saturday, Aug. 20, in sight of Gov. Phil Murphy’s residence in Red Bank with more than 100 people in attendance. According to Bloomfield resident Ted Glick, a participant each day, the walk went through municipalities with proposals for new or expanded natural gas facilities. Glick, the president of 350 NJ-Rockland, an environmental advocacy organization, said the event was covered by four TV outlets.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO