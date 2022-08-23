Read full article on original website
Hayden Moore announced as next superintendent of West Orange schools
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Board of Education President Jennifer Tunnicliffe announced Aug. 22 that the board has “suspended” its superintendent search, as current interim Superintendent of Schools C. Lauren Schoen has agreed to remain through the 2022-23 school year, to be succeeded by longtime West Orange High School Principal Hayden Moore.
Glen Ridge youths rise to the challenge in writing contest
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Winners of a writing contest for Glen Ridge students, rising sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders, were announced at Freeman Gardens on Sunday, Aug. 14. The competition, in its inaugural year, was sponsored by Folkwise PR, a public relations company located in the borough. According to its founder and president, Amanda Staab, the purpose of the contest was to promote long-form writing.
Seton Hall Prep football team looks forward to the season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Despite having to replace many starters from last year’s team that went 7-4, the Seton Hall Prep football team is really looking forward to the 2022 season because they have one of the state’s toughest schedules. Among the players ready to step in...
Belleville HS football team seeks fine season with new head coach Brian Antab
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School football team has a new coach this season. But the Buccaneers are in good hands. Brian Antab, who has served as an assistant coach for the Bucs for the past few seasons, was promoted to head coach after Jermain Johnson left to become the head coach at Montclair.
Oysterfest returns to Maplewood this September
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Robert J. Miller Oysterfest, a community health event for melanoma awareness and fundraiser featuring live outdoor music and food, will return to its annual location, The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 10 p.m. In partnership with the township of Maplewood, since 2015 the popular event has raised more than $100,000 to support melanoma awareness, and provide essential funds for melanoma research and Maplewood–South Orange families in need.
Bloomfield man marched 50 miles in opposition to natural gas power plants
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — After starting from Newark’s Ironbound section on Tuesday, Aug. 16, a five-day, 50-mile walk by environmentalists concluded Saturday, Aug. 20, in sight of Gov. Phil Murphy’s residence in Red Bank with more than 100 people in attendance. According to Bloomfield resident Ted Glick, a participant each day, the walk went through municipalities with proposals for new or expanded natural gas facilities. Glick, the president of 350 NJ-Rockland, an environmental advocacy organization, said the event was covered by four TV outlets.
