Newark, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Hayden Moore announced as next superintendent of West Orange schools

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Board of Education President Jennifer Tunnicliffe announced Aug. 22 that the board has “suspended” its superintendent search, as current interim Superintendent of Schools C. Lauren Schoen has agreed to remain through the 2022-23 school year, to be succeeded by longtime West Orange High School Principal Hayden Moore.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge youths rise to the challenge in writing contest

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Winners of a writing contest for Glen Ridge students, rising sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders, were announced at Freeman Gardens on Sunday, Aug. 14. The competition, in its inaugural year, was sponsored by Folkwise PR, a public relations company located in the borough. According to its founder and president, Amanda Staab, the purpose of the contest was to promote long-form writing.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Seton Hall Prep football team looks forward to the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Despite having to replace many starters from last year’s team that went 7-4, the Seton Hall Prep football team is really looking forward to the 2022 season because they have one of the state’s toughest schedules. Among the players ready to step in...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Oysterfest returns to Maplewood this September

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Robert J. Miller Oysterfest, a community health event for melanoma awareness and fundraiser featuring live outdoor music and food, will return to its annual location, The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 10 p.m. In partnership with the township of Maplewood, since 2015 the popular event has raised more than $100,000 to support melanoma awareness, and provide essential funds for melanoma research and Maplewood–South Orange families in need.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield man marched 50 miles in opposition to natural gas power plants

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — After starting from Newark’s Ironbound section on Tuesday, Aug. 16, a five-day, 50-mile walk by environmentalists concluded Saturday, Aug. 20, in sight of Gov. Phil Murphy’s residence in Red Bank with more than 100 people in attendance. According to Bloomfield resident Ted Glick, a participant each day, the walk went through municipalities with proposals for new or expanded natural gas facilities. Glick, the president of 350 NJ-Rockland, an environmental advocacy organization, said the event was covered by four TV outlets.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ

