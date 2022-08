Contributions from donors set a record at ABAC during the past year, surpassing $3.8 million. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will be the beneficiaries of a new fundraising record set by the Office of College Advancement and the ABAC Foundation Inc. during the 2021-22 year.

Deidre Martin, ABAC’s chief advancement officer, said that ABAC received $3,873,210 in donations from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.