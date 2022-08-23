ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

U.S., Mexican officials to gather for Border Environmental Forum in San Antonio

By Sandra Sanchez
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LpHT_0hSIOh4T00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — The ambassadors for both the United States and Mexico will discuss cross-border partnerships on climate and the environment as drought continues in the region.

The North American Development Bank will host the U.S.-Mexico Border Environmental Forum XXVI on Wednesday and Thursday in downtown San Antonio.

The theme is “Creating a Greener and More Prosperous Border” and will include sessions on climate finance, social and governance trends, and ways both countries can partner to better clean up the Texas-Mexico border region.

Binational collaboration regarding the dwindling Rio Grande also is expected to be discussed as drought continues to plague northern Mexico and South Texas.

Zapata County getting $2M to dredge Rio Grande as drought drags on

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar and Mexican Ambassador to the U.S. Esteban Moctezuma are to kick off the event on Wednesday. They are expected to discuss the importance of establishing a cleaner border environment to improve the quality of life and health of residents on both sides of the Rio Grande.

Both ambassadors have been open supporters of a proposed binational river park, which has already had funds allocated by both federal governments and soon will begin with Phase I of cleaning up various sections of Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlDZl_0hSIOh4T00
An aerial view of an architectural schematic of what the proposed Binational River Project could look like between Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. (Rendering courtesy of Overland Partners Architects in collaboration with Able City)

Both touted the project in June during an environmental border conference held in Washington, D.C.

Organizers to pitch binational river park to Mexico

The San Antonio architect and others involved with the binational river park project will lead a session on Wednesday afternoon, having traveled to Mexico City on Sunday to meet with members of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s staff.

Other speakers scheduled for the environmental forum include: San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg; Samuel Garcia Sepulveda, governor of the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon; Mexican federal Sen. Gina Cruz Blackledge from Baja California; Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz; and U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican from West Texas.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“NADBank is proud to host this year’s Border Environmental Forum. By bringing together local and state officials, private sector developers, academics, and ESG and energy innovators from the U.S. and Mexico, we provide a platform for the exchange of ideas and collaboration between the two countries in a way that will bring the most impact to the border region,” NADBank Managing Director Calixto Mateos Hanel said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Mcallen, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esteban Moctezuma
Person
Ken Salazar
Person
Ron Nirenberg
Person
Pete Saenz
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Clovis man arrested, killed mother, police say

CLOVIS, NM — Martin Caballero, 27, was arrested Wednesday on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. The Clovis Police Department said he killed his mother, Joann Caballero. When officers arrived, they found Joann Caballero deceased in “a small detached residence on the property of the main home” in the 1200 block of North Lea […]
CLOVIS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Mexico#West Texas#Mexican#Rio Grande#Binational River Project#Laredo
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Maher safe as Cowboys cut five players

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Veteran kicker Brett Maher’s return to the Dallas Cowboys seems almost certain as the team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. That leaves Maher as the team’s remaining kicker. The NFL mandated cut down from 85 players to 80 took place on Tuesday afternoon. The other four players the […]
FRISCO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

TTU to pay fired Lady Raider coach $740,000+

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University agreed to pay Marlene Stollings over $740,000 in a settlement reached with the former Lady Raiders head coach, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com EverythingLubbock.com obtained the settlement document through an open records request. The lawsuit was filed in October 2020 after Stollings was fired from Texas Tech […]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Mexico City
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Evacuation ended in Plainview due to gas leak

PLAINVIEW, Texas — Officials in Plainview asked residents Thursday morning to evacuate an area of town due a gas leak. At 1:05 p.m. Thursday, officials said the leak was contained and shortly after 5:00, remaining evacuations were ended. At one point residents on or between Joliet & Nassau and between 5th & 7th Streets were […]
PLAINVIEW, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Justice Dept. releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Friday released a partially blacked-out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents. The document, even in its redacted form, is likely to offer at least some new details […]
POTUS
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy