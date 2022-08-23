ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodside, CA

TheAlmanac

Guest Opinion: Portola Valley Town Council's housing plan ignores fire safety

California's Constitution clearly states, "The protection of the public safety is the first responsibility of local government." Sadly, our Town Council is ignoring this fundamental responsibility. In Portola Valley, we live amidst numerous geologic faults, steep hills and hazardous ravines covered with tinder-dry grasslands, trees and brush. Increasingly hot, dry...
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
TheAlmanac

Road repairs in San Mateo County to cause delays

San Mateo County is embarking on a series of road repairs to fix cracked and rough pavement between state Highways 1 and 35. The work starts Monday, Aug. 22. The project will ultimately improve road surfaces, but will cause short-term delays and inconvenience especially to cyclists. Michelle Durand, a county...
TheAlmanac

Portola Valley study outlines town's emergency escape routes

What would it look like for Portola Valley residents to evacuate during a major emergency? That's the question town consultants hoped to answer in a new traffic study. The report, which the Town Council approved a draft of on Aug. 10, found several strategies for reducing travel times out of town. Options include wildfire video surveillance cameras or drones to quickly detect wildfires and constructing an evacuation lane on the shoulder of the the eastern side of the Westridge and Alpine roads through Ladera. They also surveyed stables to gauge the number of horses and trailers in Portola Valley and the surrounding community.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
Woodside, CA
Government
TheAlmanac

Police arrest man in connection to drive-by shooting in Menlo Park

Menlo Park police have arrested a 19-year-old East Palo Alto man in connection to an Aug. 21 drive-by shooting last week that left one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Menlo Park police took the man, identified as Sosefo Ahofono, into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The arrest was made following an investigation involving witness statements, officer reports and evidence that led them to the vehicle and person suspected of being involved in the shooting, police said.
TheAlmanac

Man shot multiple times in Menlo Park drive-by attack on Sunday afternoon

A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting incident on Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street in Menlo Park on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21, around 1:20 p.m. The Menlo Park Police Department was on the scene in two minutes following a 911 call, according to a press release. One male victim had multiple gunshot wounds which appeared not to be life-threatening. He was transported to the nearest hospital, and no update on his condition was available.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

San Mateo County COVID-19 cases move to 'low' level

San Mateo County is emerging from the sixth wave of COVID-19 cases, moving to the “low” or “green” COVID-19 community level, meaning case rates and hospitalizations are falling, county authorities have announced. The move Thursday to lower the county's COVID-19 status by the Centers for Disease...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
TheAlmanac

Meta Summer Academy leads local teens to tech jobs

The 2022 class of the Meta Summer Academy, formerly known as Facebook Academy, graduated last month, a program that aims to give local youth a pathway to careers in tech. The six-week program teaches 150 high school externs, where they learn tools for their careers such as networking and coding skills. The program is tailored for teens in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. The career exploration program allows students to learn soft and hard skills that train them for careers in tech, helping participants find a way into the tech industry.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Two newcomers seek to unseat incumbent in Woodside

Although two out of three district Woodside Town Council races are uncontested this coming fall, three are seeking the District 2 seat, which encompasses parts of Emerald Hills east of Interstate Highway 280 and borders Huddart Park. Newcomers Elizabeth Kaske, a business executive, and Steve Lubin, an architect, are challenging...
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

Parking lot fire destroys McLaren office, Tesla batteries

A pallet of Tesla batteries, a McLaren business office and a Ford pickup truck went up in flames Sunday morning in a shared south Palo Alto parking lot. Palo Alto dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. about a possible illegal bonfire in the lot at 4190 El Camino Real, near the Arastradero Road intersection, fire Capt. Ryan Stoddard said. When firefighters responded, they saw the pickup truck, the batteries and the small building that houses the McLaren office all on fire.
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

Menlo-Atherton students head back to school this week

The first day of school Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton looked like any other pre-pandemic year on Wednesday, Aug. 17. It's the first time since 2019 students and staff are starting the school year without indoor face mask mandates. State law aims to improve students' health, academic and athletic performance.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

TheAlmanac

Menlo Park, CA
