Guest Opinion: Portola Valley Town Council's housing plan ignores fire safety
California's Constitution clearly states, "The protection of the public safety is the first responsibility of local government." Sadly, our Town Council is ignoring this fundamental responsibility. In Portola Valley, we live amidst numerous geologic faults, steep hills and hazardous ravines covered with tinder-dry grasslands, trees and brush. Increasingly hot, dry...
Bigger gains for Belle Haven at a smaller price tag for Meta in revised $170M community benefits package for Willow Village project
Meta's package of community benefits for its Willow Village development in Menlo Park has dropped in value from over a quarter-billion dollars down to $170 million, but the city sees the smaller investment as better tailored to nearby residents. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has plans to build an ambitious...
Road repairs in San Mateo County to cause delays
San Mateo County is embarking on a series of road repairs to fix cracked and rough pavement between state Highways 1 and 35. The work starts Monday, Aug. 22. The project will ultimately improve road surfaces, but will cause short-term delays and inconvenience especially to cyclists. Michelle Durand, a county...
Portola Valley study outlines town's emergency escape routes
What would it look like for Portola Valley residents to evacuate during a major emergency? That's the question town consultants hoped to answer in a new traffic study. The report, which the Town Council approved a draft of on Aug. 10, found several strategies for reducing travel times out of town. Options include wildfire video surveillance cameras or drones to quickly detect wildfires and constructing an evacuation lane on the shoulder of the the eastern side of the Westridge and Alpine roads through Ladera. They also surveyed stables to gauge the number of horses and trailers in Portola Valley and the surrounding community.
Police arrest man in connection to drive-by shooting in Menlo Park
Menlo Park police have arrested a 19-year-old East Palo Alto man in connection to an Aug. 21 drive-by shooting last week that left one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Menlo Park police took the man, identified as Sosefo Ahofono, into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The arrest was made following an investigation involving witness statements, officer reports and evidence that led them to the vehicle and person suspected of being involved in the shooting, police said.
Letters to the editor: School start times and constraints on housing growth
School start times are only one factor in sleep deprivation. Pushing back school start times seems to be a solution to a symptom – sleep deprivation – rather than a solution to a problem, not going to sleep early enough the night before. Researchers have found the hours...
Man shot multiple times in Menlo Park drive-by attack on Sunday afternoon
A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting incident on Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street in Menlo Park on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21, around 1:20 p.m. The Menlo Park Police Department was on the scene in two minutes following a 911 call, according to a press release. One male victim had multiple gunshot wounds which appeared not to be life-threatening. He was transported to the nearest hospital, and no update on his condition was available.
Five candidates are running for three seats on Portola Valley Town Council
Amid a contentious process to plan for housing in the years to come, five candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for three open Portola Valley Town Council seats on the Nov. 8 ballot. The contenders are Mayor Craig Hughes, Planning Commissioners Craig Taylor and Judith Hasko, former candidate...
San Mateo County COVID-19 cases move to 'low' level
San Mateo County is emerging from the sixth wave of COVID-19 cases, moving to the “low” or “green” COVID-19 community level, meaning case rates and hospitalizations are falling, county authorities have announced. The move Thursday to lower the county's COVID-19 status by the Centers for Disease...
Meta Summer Academy leads local teens to tech jobs
The 2022 class of the Meta Summer Academy, formerly known as Facebook Academy, graduated last month, a program that aims to give local youth a pathway to careers in tech. The six-week program teaches 150 high school externs, where they learn tools for their careers such as networking and coding skills. The program is tailored for teens in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. The career exploration program allows students to learn soft and hard skills that train them for careers in tech, helping participants find a way into the tech industry.
Heat and wildfire smoke prompt Spare the Air alert for Tuesday
Lingering smoke from wildland fires in Northern California, combined with a one-day heat wave in the forecast has resulted in a Spare the Air alert for the Bay Area on Tuesday. The alert is the third issued for the region this year by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
Two newcomers seek to unseat incumbent in Woodside
Although two out of three district Woodside Town Council races are uncontested this coming fall, three are seeking the District 2 seat, which encompasses parts of Emerald Hills east of Interstate Highway 280 and borders Huddart Park. Newcomers Elizabeth Kaske, a business executive, and Steve Lubin, an architect, are challenging...
Menlo Park Fire Protection District board member Jim McLaughlin withdraws candidacy
Jim McLaughlin, a member of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District board, has withdrawn his bid for reelection this November, extending the deadline to pull papers and file for candidacy to Wednesday, Aug. 17. McLaughlin, who joined the board in 2018, cited personal reasons for backing out of the race,...
Who's running for office this November? The final list of Midpeninsula candidates is here
Who's going to be on your ballot this fall? We've got the final list of ballot measures and candidates running in Midpeninsula races in the Nov. 8 General Election. The roster of candidates became final when the extended nomination period closed on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Almanac plans to host...
Amid outcry over sheriff's Batmobile raid, San Mateo County supervisors ask state attorney general to investigate
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 16 asked the state attorney general for an inquiry into the criminal investigation and prosecution of an Indiana businessman who makes 1966-era Batmobiles at the behest of an Atherton resident. The request to investigate both San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos...
Menlo Park students embark on their first day in new transitional kindergarten program
Mixing colors, cooking up pretend gourmet meals in the play kitchen and learning each other's names in circle time and more were all parts of the first day of school experience for 4-year-olds at Laurel School's new transitional kindergarten (TK) program on Thursday, Aug. 18. "It was a wonderful first...
Karen Stitt's friends, family remember a vibrant soul who was brutally murdered
Editor's note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Karen Stitt was just 15 years old when the Palo Alto High School student was brutally raped and murdered in 1982. Her body was found with 59 stab wounds, yards from the Sunnyvale bus stop where she was awaiting a ride home after visiting with her boyfriend, according to police.
Parking lot fire destroys McLaren office, Tesla batteries
A pallet of Tesla batteries, a McLaren business office and a Ford pickup truck went up in flames Sunday morning in a shared south Palo Alto parking lot. Palo Alto dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. about a possible illegal bonfire in the lot at 4190 El Camino Real, near the Arastradero Road intersection, fire Capt. Ryan Stoddard said. When firefighters responded, they saw the pickup truck, the batteries and the small building that houses the McLaren office all on fire.
Retired Menlo Park fire chief aids effort to send donated gear to firefighters in Ukraine
Volunteers from fire services and departments across the Bay Area on Thursday, Aug. 11, finished loading a 40-foot shipping container with firefighting equipment to be sent to Ukraine. Harold Schapelhouman, a retired Menlo Park Fire Protection District chief, aided in the organization of the gathering of used fire tools and...
Menlo-Atherton students head back to school this week
The first day of school Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton looked like any other pre-pandemic year on Wednesday, Aug. 17. It's the first time since 2019 students and staff are starting the school year without indoor face mask mandates. State law aims to improve students' health, academic and athletic performance.
