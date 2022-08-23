Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Indians explode in 3rd quarter; defeat Newnan 38-17
East Coweta searched for an identity for the first six quarters of the 2022 season. On Friday night, they got some answers right after halftime. The Indian offense drove the field three times for scores en route to a 38-17 win over their rival, the Newnan Cougars. Head Coach John...
Newnan Times-Herald
Strickland carries Lady Cougars
Less than 24 hours after a big win at Northgate on Monday, the Newnan Lady Cougars returned home to face the Douglas County Lady Tigers in a region 5-6A game Tuesday afternoon. Senior Caroline Strickland decided to make the game a personal highlight video; she went 3-for-3 with two home...
Newnan Times-Herald
EC, Newnan: Different time of year, but just as special
When the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) reclassified regions last year, there were significant ramifications for the Newnan/East Coweta rivalry. The two rivals no longer share a region, as Newnan dropped to 6A while East Coweta remained in 7A. With the game no longer having playoff implications, it was moved up in the calendar to the second game of the season.
Newnan Times-Herald
Betty Joan Croker Martinell
Betty Joan Croker Martinell, age 93, passed away on August 22, 2022. She was born November 24, 1928, in Birmingham, Alabama. Joan graduated from Girls High School in Atlanta and after raising her children, she returned to college and received her Associate Degree in Nursing from the University of South Carolina. She received her Registered Nurse license and worked at Spartanburg General Hospital for a few years before moving to Mountain View, California. There she served as an Ombudsman at a local nursing home. Joan and her husband Bill returned to Georgia upon Bill's retirement and resided in Newnan, Georgia. She most recently resided at Benton House of Newnan.
Newnan Times-Herald
Kelly Duffey Abercrombie
Mrs. Kelly Duffey Abercrombie, 62, of Newnan, GA passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was born December 10th, 1959 in Fort Pierce, Florida to the late Ray and Nancy Duffey. Kelly was a resident of Newnan, attended Newnan High School, and graduated from...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan to hold called meeting concerning 57 East partnership
The Newnan City Council has called a meeting for Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will concern a public-private partnership for the 57 East development, which will be built on the former site of the old Caldwell Tanks factory. Several weeks ago, at their retreat in Columbus, Georgia, the...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan denies townhomes on Highway 34 Bypass
The Newnan City Council denied the rezoning and annexation of land on Roscoe Road that would have been used to construct 135 fee-simple townhomes. The council voted 5-1, with George Alexander voting in favor, to deny the rezoning of around 20 acres of land on Roscoe Road from General Commercial District, or CGN, to Residential Multiple-Family Dwelling - Lower Density District, or RML. The council voted the same way against annexing around 1.1994 acres of land into the city of Newnan.
Newnan Times-Herald
Quiet and solitude
I tried something I’d never done before last week. I went off somewhere on my own. I didn’t think I was a people person. I thought I’d love the quietness and the solitude. A friend of mine had gone over to Mount Cheaha a few years ago,...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan approves firms for ARPA storm debris program
The Newnan City Council unanimously approved the use of four firms for the city’s new program to clean the remaining vegetative debris from private properties. The program, which will be funded from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, will utilize the services of Custom Tree Care of Topeka, Kansas; Monster Tree Service of Newnan; A White-Meadow Co. Inc., of Sharpsburg; and Horner Services of Watkinsville. The four firms will be employed as on-call contractors.
Newnan Times-Herald
The Myth of Mayberry
What do we do about violence in unrestricted, exposed open spaces like parks and streets?. It’s a far more difficult problem to solve than keeping places safe with one-entrance access and a metal detector. People have been attacked, shot, stabbed, run over, and blown up in public places all...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan says no to Celebrate Life Mixed Use following CTCA protest
Following opposition from would-be neighbor Cancer Treatment Centers of America, the Newnan City Council unanimously denied a rezoning for a proposed mixed-use complex on Celebrate Life Parkway. The rezoning in question would have changed the currently undeveloped land from Community Shopping Center District, or CCS, and Residential Multiple Family Dwelling...
Newnan Times-Herald
Public Safety Foundation prepares for annual luncheon
Planning for the 24th annual Public Safety Appreciation Luncheon at the Coweta County Fairgrounds is underway. The luncheon, scheduled for Oct. 6, is open to all public safety employees who work for the county or for any cities in Coweta County. This includes law enforcement, public works, those who work...
