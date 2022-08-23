Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle said it didn't 'make any sense' that she and Prince Harry had to do a royal engagement after Archie's nursery caught fire during their South Africa tour
The first episode of Meghan Markle's new Spotify series, "Archetypes," aired on Tuesday, featuring an interview with Serena Williams.
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton Was Shocked By Meghan Markle's Sulky Behavior at the Platinum Jubilee, Source Claims
Back in June, folks in the UK and Commonwealth countries celebrated the 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. For members of the royal family, the Platinum Jubilee was supposed to represent a golden opportunity. For the first time since 2020, the entire Windsor clan would be under...
The Prince Harry Underwear Saga Takes An Unexpected Turn
A decade ago, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited Las Vegas for a wild, "What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas" trip that dominated worldwide headlines. Prince Harry's trip has gone down as an iconic cultural moment in history, mainly for the event spicing up his family's pristinely royal image, as he was shown mingling with women by the pool, and dancing barefoot at raves (via The Mirror). It was also the trip that caused a media explosion when photos of the Duke of Sussex in his birthday suit were leaked, TMZ reported back in 2012.
Body Language Expert Points Out How Prince Harry Changed the Day He Married Meghan Markle and Made Her No. 1
A body language expert picked up on signs Prince Harry displayed during his wedding that she says showed "his fun role evaporated" and Meghan became No. 1 in his life.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Backlash Following 'Second Honeymoon', 'Renewal of Vows' for Money Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing backlash over ongoing rumors that they will be filming a reality TV show or documentary for Netflix. And one of the things that will be featured in their show is their second honeymoon and renewal of vows.
Adelaide Cottage: Inside Will and Kate’s ‘modest’ new home
The Cambridges are on the move. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from the Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of the new school term.Royal sources have said the move is to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a “normal life” away from the “Kensington Palace fishbowl”.In a statement on Monday, the Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where...
U.K.・
Prince Harry ‘slammed the phone down’ on William who ‘raced to confront him’ in heated row over Meghan Markle
PRINCE Harry allegedly slammed the phone down on his brother William in a row about Meghan Markle bullying her staff. An explosive argument erupted between the royal brothers during heated allegations about Meghan, a new documentary will reveal. Prince William was shunned by his younger brother after calling him about...
'Nasty to hear, but as an actress doesn't she know the show must go on?': Royal expert says Meghan should have expected to still do official visit on South Africa tour later that day after 'fire' in baby Archie's room
Meghan Markle would have known that the 'show must go on' and her engagements had to continue after a 'fire' broke out in her son Archie's room in South Africa where he was meant to be sleeping, a royal expert said today. Archie, then four months old, was not in...
Royal sources do not recall a 'fire' in baby Archie's hotel room during Meghan and Harry's South Africa tour but say staff unplugged a smoking heater - and royals would have let down people displaced by Apartheid had they cancelled next visit
The 'fire' that broke out in the room where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie was meant to be sleeping in South Africa involved an incident with a heater that started smoking, sources have confirmed. Archie, then four months old, was not in the room in Cape Town when...
U.K.・
Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified
The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
New Mom Nessa Gets Parenting Advice From DJ Khaled at the VMAs: "Your World's Going to Change"
Nessa and Colin Kaepernick are basking in their new roles as parents after the birth of their first child. On Aug. 28, new mom Nessa stepped out for her first public appearance since welcoming her baby at the 2022 MTV VMAs, as she served as a cohost for the ceremony's preshow. During the event, the radio and TV personality interviewed DJ Khaled about his new album, "God Did," but not before the famed producer happily congratulated her on becoming a mom.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the British public — and multiple royal relatives, apparently — by announcing in January 2020 that they intended to “step back” from their duties as senior members of the royal family. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we...
Meet the beagle rescued by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who has ‘no clue’ she’s royalty
One rescue dog has gone from a life of animal testing and inhumane breeding to being one of the world’s most most pampered pets. The 7-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia was adopted this month from a California rescue organization by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Popculture
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set Next UK Return
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are returning to the United Kingdom soon. The Associated Press reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit both the UK and Germany in September. The pair returned across the pond earlier this year for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. On Monday,...
Prince Harry Reportedly Once Said Kate Middleton Was ‘Almost a Prisoner’ at Kensington Palace
'You are very imprisoned and everyone knows what you're doing,' royal expert Ingrid Seward said of life at Kensington Palace for Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children.
Meghan Markle’s Podcast Is Now Her Most Powerful Weapon Against the Royals
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. After a summer of relative peace, Meghan Markle formally re-opened her war with the British royal family this week—and indicated that a fresh bombardment will take place, each and every Wednesday, for the next 11 weeks.
Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan
The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family
It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]
