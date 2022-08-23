ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

EC, Newnan: Different time of year, but just as special

When the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) reclassified regions last year, there were significant ramifications for the Newnan/East Coweta rivalry. The two rivals no longer share a region, as Newnan dropped to 6A while East Coweta remained in 7A. With the game no longer having playoff implications, it was moved up in the calendar to the second game of the season.
NEWNAN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy