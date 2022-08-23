Read full article on original website
Related
Success appears built into UCLA's easiest football schedule in three decades
UCLA's nonconference schedule is a smorgasbord of college football cupcakes, but that wasn't coach Chip Kelly's intention.
Newnan Times-Herald
EC, Newnan: Different time of year, but just as special
When the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) reclassified regions last year, there were significant ramifications for the Newnan/East Coweta rivalry. The two rivals no longer share a region, as Newnan dropped to 6A while East Coweta remained in 7A. With the game no longer having playoff implications, it was moved up in the calendar to the second game of the season.
Detroit Pistons Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, there are no perfect plans. If there were an exact formula for success, everyone would try to follow it. Since only one team can win the NBA title, that would cancel the formula out. For example, rebuilding an NBA team is an inexact science. Generally, it’s understood...
Comments / 0