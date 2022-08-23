Read full article on original website
Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots
PHOENIX — A federal judge refused Friday to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November, dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is running for governor, and...
'Anything you can imagine': Border Patrol officers discover new methods of drug smuggling
NOGALES, Ariz — Fentanyl seizures continue to grow at the Arizona border, and a state port director says suspects are using new means to get them across. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Director Michael Humphries for the Port of Nogales says smugglers are getting creative when it comes to sneaking drugs into Arizona.
Teen identified as victim in deadly bus crash near Arizona-New Mexico border
SANDERS, Ariz. — One child is dead and six other people are seriously injured after a Holbrook Indian School bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-40 Saturday morning. The school confirmed on Facebook that the bus was taking staff and students on a field trip to Window...
Arizona Supreme Court rejects challenges to dark money and debt collection initiatives
ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected challenges to two voter initiatives, one already certified for November's ballot and the another that appears likely to make it when a final signature verification is complete. The Supreme Court said in unanimous opinions that they will not block...
'Rat birth control' developed by Arizona company after menopause study
ARIZONA, USA — A love potion for rats now has the hearts of Arizonans plagued with ridding themselves of the rodents, swooning. “Think of it as rat birth control,” Courtney Ray with Arizona-based SenesTech said. In 2016, the company developed ContraPest, a product that aimed at stopping the...
'It's been a slap in the face really': Thousands of Arizona residents asked to pay back unemployment received during pandemic
PHOENIX — Thousands of people who received unemployment during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are now being asked to pay that money back. The Department of Economic Security went through tens of thousands of approved cases, only to find some accounts that never should've qualified. Some also may have received too much.
Phoenix man charged with robbing 10 stores in California, Arizona
PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was charged Monday with robbing 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona before accidentally shooting himself after a bullet-punctuated high-speed chase, federal prosecutors said. Samuel Sven Smith, 26, was charged with interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime...
Thousands of candy-colored fentanyl pills seized at Arizona ports of entry
NOGALES, Ariz. — In two separate drug busts, Customs and Border Protection officers in Nogales seized about 265,000 multi-colored fentanyl pills from those trying to enter Arizona. "This is concerning," says CBP Director for the Port of Nogales Michael Humphries about the new trend his officers are seeing. In...
'This crime was simply greed': Scammer convicted in Arizona for helping others to prey upon lonely women
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his role in an international romance fraud scheme that involved swindling money out of users of the "Words with Friends" game, according to authorities in Arizona.
Valley resident Rob Schneider filmed his upcoming movie in Arizona
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Valley resident Rob Schneider will be showcasing his new place of residence in the actor's upcoming feature film that's set to be released by Harkins Theatres next month. The "Saturday Night Live" alum will be appearing opposite his real-life daughter Miranda in the family adventure film...
Arizona hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest
SPRINGDALE, Utah — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion...
Dark money, debt collection and election changes: Here's the status of 3 Arizona ballot measures
PHOENIX — Judges rejected challenges to two Arizona voter initiatives on Wednesday, siding with proponents of a measure limiting so-called predatory debt collection and for one that would require people who fund political campaigns through nonprofit groups to be identified. The rulings came amid a series of legal challenges...
'Lowest point since 1967': Lake Powell's dry up captured by NASA satellite images
PAGE, Ariz. — The second-largest reservoir in the U.S. is continuing to dry up. New NASA images show just how much Lake Powell has dried up over the past five years. "On Aug. 22, the surface elevation was 3,533.3 feet, more than 166 feet below full pool," NASA said. "These natural-color Landsat images show the lake in summer 2017 vs. summer 2022."
No, the 'Kia Challenge' isn't leading to an increase in car thefts in Arizona
PHOENIX — The videos claim all you need to steal a Kia or Hyundai is a screwdriver and a USB charger. However, is the claim real? And is it leading to a rise in car thefts in the Valley?. THE CLAIM:. The Kia Challenge is leading to an increase...
The feds declined to seriously cut Colorado River water use. Here’s what that means
ARIZONA, USA — With drought pummeling the Southwest and the country’s most important reservoirs scraping bottom, the Department of the Interior announced that the seven states that rely on it must reduce the water they pull from the Colorado River next year. The announced cuts are unprecedented. They...
Live updates: Storm, dust, flood warnings issued for areas west, southwest of the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — Strong storms impacted areas across the state on Tuesday, bringing the heaviest rain to north Scottsdale and the Superstitions near Apache Junction. Expect fluctuating storm chances the rest of the workweek and weekend. RADAR: Track the current conditions in your neighborhood. >> Download the 12News app...
Around 1,000 Valley saguaros are damaged. Here's what the Desert Botanical Garden plans to do
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired when the census began. A first-of-its-kind survey has documented more than 8,000 saguaros in the Valley with the help of citizen volunteers. And the survey results show many of the cacti are damaged. The survey, started back in May by the...
Live updates: Line of storms moving west towards the northeast Valley
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona is in for another round of afternoon and evening monsoon storms on Wednesday, with an emphasis on the threat of heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Statewide storm chances will gradually simmer down for the remainder of the workweek and weekend, with much drier air on track for next week.
Recap: Storms, dust and wind moved into portions of East Valley Saturday
PHOENIX — Scattered thunderstorms are making their way into the southeast Valley Saturday afternoon. While those storms are expected to bring rain and wind, parts of the West Valley were hit with winds and blowing dust earlier in the day. RADAR: Check the forecast in your area. Live updates:
Live updates: Flood warnings in areas of northern Arizona; slight rain chance in the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — There’s still plenty of monsoon moisture hanging around and Arizona is all set to spark yet another round of storm activity on Thursday. The higher terrain is the favored target and the top threat is heavy rainfall triggering flash flooding. Spotty rain chances exist in...
