Read full article on original website
Related
thecapistranodispatch.com
Photos: Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo 20th Anniversary
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localemagazine.com
From Wiener Dog Races to German Eats—Here Are 6 Reasons to Attend Rocktoberfest at Old World in Huntington Beach
With summer coming to an end, there’s no better way to kick off fall than with Old World’s Rocktoberfest. Located in Huntington Beach, Old World is a family favorite for its authentic German cuisine, quaint collection of boutiques and massive Biergarten. This September, Old World is hosting Rocktoberfest, which will feature cover artists and tribute bands covering classics like Pink Floyd and other ‘80s legends paired with curated concert menus and a hefty selection of imported beer and wine. In addition, Old World’s popular wiener dog races will commence this September, where you’ll have the pleasure of watching some of the zippiest dachshunds in Orange County. So whether you are hankering for some Bavarian bites or must see the “Running of the Wieners,” visiting Old World is a must this fall! Huntington Beach Rocktoberfest.
southocbeaches.com
Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival Guide For Saturday August 27 2022
Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival is ongoing Saturday August 27 2022. Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival final day is Sunday August 28 2022. Laguna Niguel Sea Country Festival Features Free Entry/Live Music/Rides/Games/Food/Taste of Laguna Niguel/Beer and Wine Garden/Vendors. SouthOCBeaches has all the info for you to enjoy Laguna Niguel’s Sea...
southocbeaches.com
Dana Point Hosts Orange County Free Pacific Symphony Concert Saturday August 27 2022
Pacific Symphony On The Go Free Summer Concert is in Dana Point on Saturday August 27 2022. Pacific Symphony On The Go Free Summer Concerts across Orange County California on select dates in the Summer of 2022. String Quartet led by violist, Cheryl Gates:. Hana Kim, violin. Yen Ping Lai,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
LA Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates 25th Birthday With Free Cakes
LOS ANGELES, CA — Angelenos can get a free cake on can wander over to Nothing Bundt Cakes on Sept. 1, where the chain will be giving away free Confetti Bundtlets to the first 250 guests. The giveaway, happening at all 450 locations across the Golden State and the...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 28 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 28 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
Local history: The roots of the El Dorado Nature Center
Wildlife came slowly. Initially, the Nature Center was stocked with three foxes and three opossums that had been captured within the city limits. The post Local history: The roots of the El Dorado Nature Center appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
More than $2M raised for Children’s Hospital of Orange County at CHOC Walk
The 30th annual CHOC Walk was transformed into the CHOC Adventure in the Park event Saturday night, and SoCal residents made the special event count. More than $2 million was raised for Children’s Hospital of Orange County at Disneyland’s Disney California Adventure, money that will go toward health care programs, education and research for Southern California’s kids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Vibrant Korean Community is Thriving in North O.C.
Even the people in the Zoomak parking lot in Buena Park can hear the distant thump of music – K-pop to be exact – and the babel of cheerful conversations. Customers peering through the entrance can see an unassuming projector playing flashy Korean music videos, contrasting the dark interior barely lit by dim ceiling lamps. A tipsy euphoria swallows anyone entering the doors. An instant camaraderie exists between new faces and old friends.
Dave & Buster’s opens next month in Long Beach, bringing nearly 200 jobs to the city
The space, which replaced the retail complex's food court and other businesses, will feature about 180 games, including a four-player virtual reality experience. The post Dave & Buster’s opens next month in Long Beach, bringing nearly 200 jobs to the city appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Eater
Orange County’s Saltiest Beach Dive Bars, Mapped
Orange County has a stretch of coastal dive bars, walking distance from the beach, that are run by local families who cherish and preserve the beach dive’s history and traditions. Dive bars are often defined by omnipresent neon Budweiser paraphernalia, the musky smell of stale beer, and a general disregard for what’s on trend, but there’s also the mutually agreed upon discretion and unwavering sense of community. And while the Orange County beach stretch may seem simply pretty on the surface, this coastal bar scene is deeply embedded in prohibition history, complete with secret trap doors, rum-runners, and concealed back rooms. It’s the barkeep’s job to protect the vibe, and they do so gallantly, ensuring that OC locals always have a barstool to haunt and a cold beer to enjoy.
Brutal late-summer heat wave coming to Southern California
Long Beach will see highs in the upper 80s, rising to 89 and 91 next weekend. The post Brutal late-summer heat wave coming to Southern California appeared first on Long Beach Post.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
List: These SoCal theaters are selling $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day
LOS ANGELES - For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched "National Cinema Day" to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of...
idesignarch.com
Rustic Tuscan Farmhouse Style Stone Villa in California
This charming rustic estate nestled in the canyon in Irvine, California is surrounded by lush landscaping. The stone house is inspired by Tuscan farmhouses. Designed by EBTA Architects, the timeless rustic villa boasts the finest craftsmanship and authentic materials.
spectrumnews1.com
Rancho Palos Verdes Man struck, killed by Huntington Beach police officer
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — The investigation is continuing Sunday into the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Sunset Beach by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call. The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 16 Best San Clemente Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of San Clemente restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little bit easier. Our local guide has handpicked the 16 best restaurants that San Clemente has to offer.
SoCal warming up Monday, with heat wave rolling in by midweek
An excessive heat watch has been issued for Southern California starting Wednesday as a triple-digit heat wave rolls in to the region.
idesignarch.com
Timeless Provençal Style Stone Villa in Orange County
Located at the residential and golf preserve Shady Canyon in Irvine, California, this Mediterranean style estate has a casual elegant rustic charm. Designed by EBTA Architects, the stone villa is organized around multiple courtyards. The use of materials such as reclaimed roof tiles, antique beams, and carved limestone give the home a timeless authenticity.
monovisions.com
Tod Papageorge: “The Beaches 1975-1981”
Danziger Gallery L.A. is pleased to present the first showing of Tod Papageorge’s photographs taken in the late seventies and early eighties of Los Angeles beachgoers. An early participant in the American school of street photography Tod Papageorge’s path has taken him from the streets of New York to the capitals of Europe, from black and white to color, and from small to mid-sized cameras. Central to his art (if not his life) is the question of what makes a photograph extraordinary, even as he uses nothing more than direct observation of our common, physical world in his efforts to trace a revelatory moment.
thelog.com
New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier
HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
Comments / 0