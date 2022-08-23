Tourism in Hot Springs has shown growth despite challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic . Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, said tourism in 2021 was up 30 percent. Arrison said tourism is a major economic driver in the city and that visitors spend over $800 million a year in the city, noting that the city's tourism industry provides employment to over 8000 people.

HOT SPRINGS, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO