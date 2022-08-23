Read full article on original website
KATV
Hot Springs tourism sees growth after height of pandemic
Tourism in Hot Springs has shown growth despite challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic . Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, said tourism in 2021 was up 30 percent. Arrison said tourism is a major economic driver in the city and that visitors spend over $800 million a year in the city, noting that the city's tourism industry provides employment to over 8000 people.
KATV
High Impact Movement building future leaders in Hot Springs
(Little Rock, KATV) — Since 2018 High Impact Movement in Hot Springs has welcomed youth from all surrounding areas to connect, learn, and grow. High Impact Movement partners with Champion College to provide a facility for summer and after-school programs. Students have access to chrome books, an education specialist...
KATV
Little Rock Christian took a win against Little Rock Central
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Central goes home with a loss of 41-6 to Little Rock Christian on Friday. Little Rock Central and Christian played a great game.
KATV
Little Rock Catholic wins over North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock and Catholic played at the War Memorial stadium on Friday. Catholic Rockets finished the game with a 23-6 win over North Little Rock.
KATV
Little Rock police asking public to avoid scene of accident Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are currently working at the scene of a traffic collision and are asking the public to avoid the area Friday morning. Officials said the accident occurred at Baseline and Stanton Road. There was no further information available at this time.
KATV
A Little Rock man, tied to a string of bank robberies; arrested in Garland County Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock man was arrested Friday morning after being wanted by several law enforcement agencies involving weapons charges and out-of-state bank robberies. At approximately 11:25 p.m., investigators with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation...
KATV
Dardanelle pulls away for a win over Hall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Dardanelle got a win over Hall 43-7 on Friday. The teams fought hard at game time but Dardanelle ended up with the win.
KATV
Pulaski Academy overpowers Robinson in season opener
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County came away with a 26-point win over Robinson on Friday. Kyle Deckelbaum went live Friday evening at the Pulaski Academy football field giving the details on the game. The final score was 55-29.
KATV
Little Rock school board approves teacher pay increase; now in top 5 highest paid in state
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock School District approved a new starting salary for teachers at their board meeting Thursday, making them one of the top five highest paid districts in Arkansas. The new starting salary will be $45,500 for teachers and the top out will be a...
KATV
Star City goes home with a win over Bauxite
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bulldogs defeated the Miners in a home game on Friday. The two teams battled from end zone to end zone which ultimately lead to the Bulldogs' victory. The final score was 49-14.
