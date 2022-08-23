ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Hot Springs tourism sees growth after height of pandemic

Tourism in Hot Springs has shown growth despite challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic . Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, said tourism in 2021 was up 30 percent. Arrison said tourism is a major economic driver in the city and that visitors spend over $800 million a year in the city, noting that the city's tourism industry provides employment to over 8000 people.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

High Impact Movement building future leaders in Hot Springs

(Little Rock, KATV) — Since 2018 High Impact Movement in Hot Springs has welcomed youth from all surrounding areas to connect, learn, and grow. High Impact Movement partners with Champion College to provide a facility for summer and after-school programs. Students have access to chrome books, an education specialist...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
KATV

A Little Rock man, tied to a string of bank robberies; arrested in Garland County Friday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock man was arrested Friday morning after being wanted by several law enforcement agencies involving weapons charges and out-of-state bank robberies. At approximately 11:25 p.m., investigators with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation...
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Central Oklahoma#South Central#Summertime Travel
KATV

Star City goes home with a win over Bauxite

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bulldogs defeated the Miners in a home game on Friday. The two teams battled from end zone to end zone which ultimately lead to the Bulldogs' victory. The final score was 49-14.
BAUXITE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy