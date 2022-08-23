Read full article on original website
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'HoochDeanLandAtlanta, GA
WXIA 11 Alive
Man shot to death in car in DeKalb
A man was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot Sunday evening, according to DeKalb Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive.
WXIA 11 Alive
1 killed after gunshots fired at vehicle in parking lot, DeKalb Police say
ATLANTA — A man was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot Sunday evening, according to DeKalb Police. Officers said they were called to the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they said they found the man dead inside of...
WXIA 11 Alive
Victim killed at Buckhead apartment shooting identified
Two people were taken into custody. Authorities said the male suspect was also shot during the incident.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man shot at Cobb apartment complex
A person was shot Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Cobb County, police said. It happened at The District at Vinings apartments at 2800 Paces Ferry Road.
WXIA 11 Alive
1 dead after shots fired at vehicle in DeKalb
A man was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot Sunday evening, DeKalb Police said. Officers were called to North Indian Creek Dr. Video shows the scene.
Jury awards $100 million to man paralyzed after APD officer tased him in the back
ATLANTA — A man was awarded $100 million by a jury after an Atlanta police officer tased him in 2018, causing him to fall and hit his head on cement. He now requires 24/7 care and is paralyzed. The jury ruled the officer used an unreasonable amount of force....
WXIA 11 Alive
Police investigating 'firebombing' at home in Riverdale, suspect still at-large
Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke coming out of the windows.
WXIA 11 Alive
Raw Bodycam video | Peachtree City Walmart fire
Bodycam video shows the moment police rolled up on a fire at a Peachtree City Walmart. Officers ran through the store looking for people.
WXIA 11 Alive
7-year-old killed at family gathering | What we know
APD said the little girl was shot in the head. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the child as Ava Phillips.
WXIA 11 Alive
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car along I-20: APD
ATLANTA — Multiple lanes along I-20 West near Fulton Industrial are blocked as crews investigate a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian, according to authorities. Atlanta Police confirmed that the pedestrian hit by a vehicle has been pronounced dead. South Fulton Fire Rescue also tweeted they are responding to the crash.
WXIA 11 Alive
Austell appoints first Black Police Chief: Scott Hamilton
Chief Scott Hamilton served in law enforcement for nearly 30 years. He is the first Black Police Chief of the City of Austell.
WXIA 11 Alive
911 calls released | Peachtree City Walmart fire
We're getting new insight into the first few moments of a fire that damaged a Walmart in Peachtree City. That fire is now being investigated as arson.
WXIA 11 Alive
Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial reporting of this story. A July SurveyUSA poll by 11Alive indicated Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, had a slight edge over his opponent, Herschel Walker, with a nine-point lead. But that's not slowing down his Republican challenger.
WXIA 11 Alive
#Team11 Game of the Week | Carrollton vs. South Paulding
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Update: Carrollton beat South Paulding 28-21. Original Story:. The Friday night lights will continue to shine down on the stars of Georgia's best and brightest high school talent. It's time to tee it up at South Paulding High School where the Spartans host the Carrollton...
