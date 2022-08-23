ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXIA 11 Alive

Man shot to death in car in DeKalb

A man was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot Sunday evening, according to DeKalb Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive.
Man shot at Cobb apartment complex

A person was shot Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Cobb County, police said. It happened at The District at Vinings apartments at 2800 Paces Ferry Road.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car along I-20: APD

ATLANTA — Multiple lanes along I-20 West near Fulton Industrial are blocked as crews investigate a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian, according to authorities. Atlanta Police confirmed that the pedestrian hit by a vehicle has been pronounced dead. South Fulton Fire Rescue also tweeted they are responding to the crash.
Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial reporting of this story. A July SurveyUSA poll by 11Alive indicated Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, had a slight edge over his opponent, Herschel Walker, with a nine-point lead. But that's not slowing down his Republican challenger.
#Team11 Game of the Week | Carrollton vs. South Paulding

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Update: Carrollton beat South Paulding 28-21. Original Story:. The Friday night lights will continue to shine down on the stars of Georgia's best and brightest high school talent. It's time to tee it up at South Paulding High School where the Spartans host the Carrollton...
