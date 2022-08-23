Read full article on original website
Just as small upgrades add up to a major improvement for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, small refinements in design and execution make cases for the Z Fold 4 much better than the previous generation. Cases that protect the outer hinge are much more prevalent, and adhesives have been moved or upgraded to help avoid cases falling off and leaving your phone hanging — or worse, falling to the ground face-first.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review: Remixing a classic
It’s been a tame mid-year release cycle for Samsung. After an eventful early year that saw the introduction of buzzy products like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung revealed a crop of products at its August Unpacked event that are remarkably similar to the ones it launched at the same event last year. That includes the sequel to 2021’s Galaxy Buds Pro, the $230 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They’re great wireless earbuds, but if you’ve got the last generation, you’re already enjoying most of what’s good here.
Some Pixel 6 users are reporting increased idle battery drain on Android 13
After months of beta testing, Google pushed Android 13 to AOSP and seeded the update for compatible Pixel phones in mid-August. Despite fixing over 150 Pixel-specific bugs, the update was not entirely without issues. Reports soon popped up after the OS's release about users running into wireless charging and RCS problems. That's not the only issue Pixel owners are facing after installing Android 13, though. Many Pixel 6 users are struggling with severe battery drain that is forcing them to charge their phones multiple times throughout the day.
Google's newly released Pixel Buds Pro are already on sale for $175
The wireless earbuds market is only getting more competitive, and companies are always jumping in with new releases that are better and cheaper than anything we were listening to before. Nowhere is this more true than in the case of Google's Pixel Buds Pro, the fourth release in the Pixel Buds series, and easily one of the best. Normally, the Buds Pro retail for $200, but right now they're on sale at Amazon for just $175 ($25 off).
Samsung seeds another One UI Watch 4.5 beta for the Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung has been running the One UI Watch 4.5 beta program based on Wear OS 3.5 for the Galaxy Watch 4 series the entire summer. The company officially announced the skin in mid-July and mentioned that it should arrive for the Watch 4 lineup in Q3 2022. So far, the Korean giant has seeded five beta builds, with newer releases focusing on bug fixes and stability. As the promised launch timeline is fast approaching, Samsung has seeded another beta build of One UI Watch 4.5 with plenty of bug fixes.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which premium buds are best for you?
Samsung and Google make some of the best earbuds you can buy to use with an Android phone, and each has a new Pro pair on the market. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro are both high-end earbuds with Active Noise Canceling, and they're priced very similarly: Samsung's are $230, Google's are $200. Both are great for different reasons, but the choice between the two comes down to more than which brand of phone you have.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review: Suffering for slimness
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was the culmination of years of dreams, desperate pleas, and corporate collaboration, as Google and Samsung finally came together to give us the amazing Android smartwatch that Android owners deserved. The Exynos chipset inside ran circles around the outdated Qualcomm chipsets of its competitors. It gave us Samsung’s refined hardware and software experience with the Google services and apps that we’d missed out on earlier Tizen-based Galaxy Watch models.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 teardown video proves the similarities with its predecessor aren't skin deep
Samsung's latest foldables finally hit store shelves this week, just in time to tempt potential buyers through the last few months of the year. While we were pretty impressed with some of the quality-of-life improvements the Galaxy Z Fold 4 brought to the table, it's the Z Flip 4 that regular users likely have their eyes on. If you've been dying to know just repairable Samsung's newest clamshell is, a new teardown video has the answers you've been waiting for.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: How I learned to stop worrying and love foldables
Samsung and its Z Flip 4 have managed to do the impossible: I think I've been convinced that I actually like folding smartphones. While foldable display panel tech has always made for an impressive demo, actually building a phone around that kind of unproven, nascent hardware felt somewhere between unnecessary and foolhardy. Rather than refining an existing, proven design, here we had phones almost actively looking for new ways to fail.
Spotify Car Thing is at its lowest price ever, get one while you still can
Spotify's Car Thing had a short-lived life. Announced in spring 2021, the car accessory made it easier to interface with the Spotify app on your phone. It was of limited use, and as we noted in our review, it just made more sense to use your phone that you needed to have access to anyway. In late July this year, the music streaming giant announced that Car Thing would not be a thing anymore. Soon after the news, Spotify had a fire sale on the accessory, dropping it to $45—a 50% discount from its retail price. If you were patient and did not pull the trigger on the accessory, you can now get it for an even lower price.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Should you upgrade?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an iterative upgrade over the Fold 3, packing the usual yearly improvements like a faster chip, improved cameras, and better display. The latter is among the best Android smartphones on the market, so the gains add up. Compared to the 2020's Fold 2, though, the changes are a lot more prominent. But if you already own the Galaxy Z Fold 2, should you upgrade to the Fold 4? Or wait another year for 2023's Fold? Let's dig into the details.
Samsung's new Galaxy A04 offers a 50MP camera and other choice upgrades
Samsung's Galaxy S and Z lineups might be the ones that have a firm place in the pantheon of the best Samsung phones, but at the end of the day, people more commonly purchase mid-range and entry-level devices. Aside from notable exceptions like the Galaxy A5x and A3x series, these handsets don't get a lot of promotion from Samsung. Case in point: the Galaxy A04, a new entry-level smartphone, was just quietly added to the company's website.
Google's long-in-development Gabeldorsche Bluetooth stack quietly arrives with Android 13
Bluetooth is such a fundamental part of how so many of us use mobile hardware that it's far too easy to take for granted, but a ton of work goes into making sure all these disparate devices are able to seamlessly communicate with each other. At the heart of that is the Bluetooth “stack,” the software running on our phones or computers that implements the standards needed for the Bluetooth protocol. Last week, we saw Android 13 make its formal debut, and while it went unnoticed at the time, it turns out that Google's latest release finally begins to implement a long-in-development new Bluetooth stack.
First Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 update is live for its launch day
Along with its newest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Samsung introduced a new range of smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 5 is a worthy follow-up to last year's Watch 4, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro adds a premium build, and features, to that already-great package. Samsung's latest smartwatch is starting to get delivered to the doorsteps of users, and for some of those, the very first software update has begun to land.
Android Automotive 13 is here, just two months after 12L arrived in cars
It's only been a couple of months since Android 12L was made available for Android Automotive devices, but considering it's no longer the new kid on the block, it's time for another release. Google has released the latest patch notes for its car-powering OS, and while they might not look exciting on paper, it shows some real commitment on the company's part to keep automakers and drivers alike satisfied.
Asus's Zenfone 9 is the latest phone to get an Android 13 beta program
With Google releasing Android 13 to AOSP, Android manufacturers have stepped up their efforts and are working behind the scenes to bring the update to their devices. Samsung is already running its One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series, while OnePlus has so far seeded two beta builds of Android 12-based OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Not to be left behind, Asus is also jumping on the bandwagon and has started accepting members for the ZenFone 9's Android 13 beta build.
Samsung Galaxy S22's latest update will let you shoot Hyperlapse videos of the sky
Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup rank among the best Android smartphones on the market. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, with its four rear cameras, offers an unmatched level of versatility when shooting photos and videos. Its cameras are not the best, but it more than makes up for it with its flexibility. In June 2022, Samsung rolled out a major update to improve the Galaxy S22's camera performance. A couple of months later, the company is again releasing another update for its 2022 flagship series, focusing on improving the imaging experience.
A BlackBerry movie is happening, charting the rise and fall of the phone manufacturer
It wasn’t all that long ago that BlackBerry was the go-to name in mobile phones. The company owned over 40% of the market in the US just over 10 years ago, and it had a 20% share of the global market. That’s no longer the case, as the company failed to innovate in the face of the evolving Android and iOS platforms.
Latest Samsung Internet Beta delivers enhanced safety features
Besides installed apps and programs, browsers serve as your portal into the internet teeming with privacy risks, malware, and ill-intentioned scammers. Samsung makes some of the best Android phones, and they all come with the pre-installed Samsung Internet Browser app. So, the company shoulders an immense responsibility of keeping the browser up to date and its users safe. The latest version of Samsung internet is here to do just that with improved private browsing and enhanced security against phishing attacks.
Google's selling a whole bunch more Pixels now than it was a year ago
Despite stiff competition from Apple, Android smartphones remain strong sellers in the North American market, and there's plenty of room for all the big smartphone brands to fight for their piece of the pie. Google's been slowly working to increase its own share, and we've seen more and more people choosing a Pixel over other options. Now the latest Canalys market report sheds some light on Q2 shipments, and shows Google clocking some impressive growth.
