4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
They Only Found Her Legs: Ohio Mother Searching For Answers In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce Mustangs 3-0 in Wolstein Classic finaleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State Fans Not Happy With College GameDay Announcement
Ohio State will play host to ESPN's College GameDay live from Columbus next weekend. The Buckeyes are set to take on Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium next Saturday. ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from campus. Jack Harlow, a Louisville fan, will be the guest picker and celebrity performer. Fans...
Kurelic: Ohio O-tackle sleeper? OSU commit playing like a 5-star: Buckeyes not giving up; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I covered the Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville at Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty game. In...
The Betting Line For Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Is Wild
Ohio State is a popular preseason pick to make the national championship game. But is the gap so wide that they should be more than a two touchdown favorite over the No. 5 team in the country?. According to gambling writer and podcaster Adam Kramer, the Buckeyes are a 17.5-point...
Eleven Warriors
The 10 Biggest Questions Surrounding Ohio State
Ohio State is six days away from being the focus of the college football world. The Buckeyes have the most intriguing matchup nationwide in Week 1, with two top-five teams coming to Ohio Stadium. OSU hopes to set the tone with a season-opening win over Notre Dame and end the year lifting college football’s most coveted trophy for the first time in eight years.
Watch: Defensive Coordinator Al Golden Talks About Preparing For Ohio State
Notre Dame simulated game conditions during Saturday's practice to get the Notre Dame defense ready for Ohio State. Coach Al Golden says simulating game conditions makes one "think differently". The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!. At Irish Illustrated, we know when it comes to Irish...
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Columbus basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
It is officially football season, and 85 percent of Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered in that regard. So, make sure you stay tuned for all the great coverage we have to give you as September rolls around the corner. However, us over on the Bucketheads side of things still...
landgrantholyland.com
Film Study: A look at Jim Knowles’ defense vs. the Notre Dame’s offense
Ohio State’s first opponent in the Notre Dame is not known for being an offensive juggernaut. Over the last couple of seasons, they have used a relatively simple passing game and a simple, yet effective run game to challenge their opponents. With Tommy Rees remaining on staff as the offensive coordinator after Marcus Freeman’s promotion, there is a lot of film to look at to see what the Fighting Irish do.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay announces celebrity guest for Week 1 show
College GameDay will feature special guest Jack Harlow for Week 1. Harlow will join the usual crew of Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and David Pollack on their journey to Columbus for the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes’ clash with No. 5 Notre Dame. That’ll be...
Eleven Warriors
A Final Preseason Projection of Ohio State’s Depth Chart
One week from today, we’ll get our first confirmed look at Ohio State’s starting lineup for the 2022 season when the Buckeyes take the field for their season opener against Notre Dame. Until then, based on everything we saw and heard from the Buckeyes this offseason, we can...
NFL World Reacts To Browns' Season-Ending Injury News
The Cleveland Browns got some brutal news today as defensive end Chris Odom was ruled out for the season. Odom suffered a season-ending ACL injury in yesterday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears. The injury comes just a few weeks after he signed with the Browns following a stellar season in the USFL.
Browns Suffered Season-Ending Injury On Saturday
Chris Odom won't get a chance to continue his NFL comeback. Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that the USFL Defensive Player of the Year tore his ACL during Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears. He'll miss the entire 2022 season. “He was doing a really nice job,”...
Kevin Stefanski Makes Opinion On Joshua Dobbs Very Clear
The Cleveland Browns will enter the season with Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback, but the second-string chair is up for grabs. Unless Cleveland adds outside help, Joshua Dobbs or Josh Rosen will back up Brissett until Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. Dobbs made a strong case for...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The United States’ worst managed large public university? Ohio State’s 5½ “D’s”: Disorganization, dysfunction, disengagement, depression, dishonesty, and undisciplined
Faculty, staff, and students are OSU’s greatest assets. But the university’s leaders by sloganeering rarely acknowledge that. Students, staff, and faculty do not share President Kristina Johnson’s incessant personal identification and embrace of “My Fellow Buckeyes” or “Born to be a Buckeye.” They are demoralized. Faculty and staff in particular, but also many students, with due cause, feel locked out of OSU decision-making and communications structures. Disaffection is high.
Scores, highlights from Week 2 of Football Friday Nite
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is in full swing after a new season kicked off last week. Several teams came away with impressive wins, including Westerville Central’s trick play to beat Westerville North as time expired. The WarHawks will be featured on FFN’s Game of the Week when they take on another […]
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Ohio Dominican for Dublin Scioto vs. Bishop Watterson. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
Local ice cream, desserts shop closes its doors
A pair of ice cream and sweets stores in Salem and Boardman have closed.
