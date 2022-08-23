ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Mega 99.3

6 Super Fun Waterparks To Visit In Washington State, 2 Are Indoors

By all accounts, Labor Day Weekend will be pretty much the last time you can take the kids and fam out to a waterpark in Washington state. So sad that the summer fun has to come to an end; you might as well go out in style with a fun road trip to the waterpark. We have found SIX super fun waterparks to visit before summer break is considered officially over.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mega 99.3

The Top 4 Reasons to move to Eastern Washington

I grew up most of my life in Western Washington, for a long time I loved it and couldn't picture myself living anywhere else. Something crazy happened which resulted in me having to pack my bags and find a new place to call home, luckily it was Eastern Washington. After...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
Mega 99.3

The Top 3 Italian Dishes and Restaurants in Yakima

Italian food is comfort food to a lot of us, who can forget the homemade spaghetti mom used to make, or the lasagna nights for family dinner? We can always make it at home, but sometimes there's no better feeling than being waited on and enjoying your favorite foods. We...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Crazy! It’s Illegal To Carry This In Your Truck Bed In Washington State

Chances are if you live in Washington State, someone you live next to has a truck. Heck, almost everyone I know owns a truck except for me. I was just asking my neighbor if we could use his truck to unload some stuff at the dump that has been in my backyard forever. After making some comment about how "he's been lookin' at that stuff long enough", he started explaining what we would have to do to secure the load to be safe. Turns out, not just "what you carry" but "how you carry it" is a big deal in Washington State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mega 99.3

The 3 Places to get the Best Make Over in Yakima

Some people look for a reason to go get a makeover, we say to treat yourself as much as you can. What better way to treat yourself than a full-blown makeover? Sure I don't know a lot about makeovers but I know quite a few people that do. After talking to them we figured out the three best places for you to go get all made up.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

7 of the Best All-Day Breakfast Spots in Yakima

Sometimes when you want breakfast it is way past 10:30 a.m., which seems to be the standard time that breakfast is considered over in Yakima. There are moments, however, when you want some tasty pancakes, waffles, omelets, or biscuits and gravy no matter what time of the day it is. We wanted to know where are the all-day breakfast spots in Yakima for those morning meal cravings. Our expert team of hungry breakfast specialists created a list of 7 all-day breakfast spots you can eat in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Washington#Fair Park#Barns#Horse#The Central Wa State Fair
Mega 99.3

It’s Back to School Day in Yakima and West Valley Districts

It's back to school time for students in two of the largest school districts in the valley on Wednesday, August 24. Students go back to the classroom in the Yakima School District and the West Valley School District. City officials and Yakima Police say the number one job of drivers when school starts is to watch for kids. They remind drivers to stop and wait for a stopped school bus that is loading and unloading and reduce speed to 20 mph.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

The Top 3 Places to Celebrate Taco Tuesday in Yakima

Tuesdays can be dull and a reminder that your week has just started. Why not celebrate your Tuesdays with the rest of the world with Taco Tuesday? Sure the official Taco Tuesday is October 4th, but we like to think every Tuesday can be Taco Tuesday. Living in the Yakima...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

The Top 5 Bad Habits Every Washingtonian has

We all carry bad habits in our life, chewing our nails, pulling on our hair, smoking, honestly we could probably name a million and one. That being said we got curious, what are the worst bad habits people from Washington have? Some of these made us laugh and others were pretty eye-opening.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mega 99.3

8 Old Cajun Wives’ Tales and Traiteur Practices from Southern Louisiana

We got to thinking the old Cajun ways, some long lost and some still practiced in parts of Louisiana. I was treated by a Traiteur when I was young. He was from Kaplan, and his name was Mr. Aube. I had a case of impetigo (infantigo), and Mr. Aube passed him a butter knife over the affected area and said some words, him. A few days later, my mom brought me to the doctor to get some medicine.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mega 99.3

Woman Dies in Yakima River Wednesday

A woman drowned in the lower Yakima valley on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the Yakima River in the Wapato area at about 3:05 pm Wednesday after a report that a woman was in the water and couldn't swim. A family member called for help saying their adult sister was in the water and had been consuming alcohol. When Deputies arrived they found a man who had attempted to rescue the woman but was injured and couldn't get out of the water himself. He was rescued himself by emergency officials on the scene.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

Traffic Signal Upgrade Wednesday on Yakima Avenue

It's been a busy summer of road and signal work in Yakima and it continues Wednesday. Much of the work is being performed by the city but other work is also being done by the Nob Hill Water Association along Summitview Avenue this week as well. Wednesday a traffic signal upgrade will impact the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 4th Avenue.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

What’s the Deal with This Empty Yakima Restaurant on N 1st St?

Many people are wondering what's the deal with the empty yellow restaurant on N 1st St in Yakima? It has a sign that says, "Geet Indian Cuisine Coming Soon." We want to know how soon is soon, who owns this restaurant, and when can we expect Geet Indian Cuisine to open. We are very hungry and excited to eat there.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Road Work Closes Portion of Powerhouse Tuesday

Road and signal work continues in the city of Yakima this summer as the work intensifies to finish before the fall and winter months. If you drive in the city check our website everyday to see if your commute will be impacted. On Tuesday you could be slowed by a stormwater manhole project on Powerhouse Road.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Drivers Still Feeling Pain at The Pump

There's still painful at the pump but gas prices are coming down say officials at GasBuddy. They say average gas prices are down 4.1 cents per gallon over the last week selling for an average of $4.54 a gallon. Prices in Yakima are 38.8 cents per gallon lower than last month and 74.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Voters Hoping For Write-In Candidate in 4th District

Many Yakima voters are looking for a way to not vote for 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse in the general election. Many people are upset at Newhouse because of his vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Some are suggesting voters write-in familiar names like Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier or former congressional candidates Jerrod Sessler or Loren Culp.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy