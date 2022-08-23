ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral

Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
LOGAN, UT
Scott Frost Has Brutally Honest Admission About His Future At Nebraska

Five seasons ago, Scott Frost was the leader of the undefeated UCF Knights and earned his dream job at his alma mater Nebraska. But since taking over in Lincoln, the Huskers haven't come close to a winning season, suffering heartbreaking losses in the process. Coming into Saturday, 19 of Nebraska's 29 losses under Frost had been by a touchdown or less.
LINCOLN, NE
New Details Emerge From Reported Brian Robinson Carjacking

Details are still trickling in about the horrifying carjacking that saw Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. According to DC Realtime News, the attempted carjacking took place at at 8th & H Street NE in Washington, DC. Robinson was one of two people to be shot with a second individual suffering a graze wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday. McIlroy is on fire with his putter. We could...
GOLF
Look: 1 Baker Mayfield Pass Went Viral Last Night

Baker Mayfield solidified his status as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers, completing 9-of-15 pass attempts for 89 yards with two touchdowns. One of Mayfield's passes on Friday night went viral because he managed to get it past double coverage. Whether it was lucky or not, this pass from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announce Major Personal News

Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa, announced some big personal news on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and the media personality welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so...
NFL
Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kirk Herbstreit Getting Roasted For Unfortunate Prediction

It didn't take long for Kirk Herbstreit's prediction to bite him. On Saturday's "College GameDay," Herby's co-analysts all had Ohio State or Michigan facing Wisconsin in the B1G championship game. But Herbstreit put his faith in Scott Frost's Huskers to come out of the Big Ten West. Saying, "I think...
FOOTBALL
Scott Frost Appears To Throw His Assistant Coaches Under The Bus

As if his onside kick call in the third quarter wasn't bad enough, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost decided to call out his assistant coaches during Saturday's postgame press conference. Frost questioned the offensive staff's creativity when it comes to calling plays. "I think our offensive staff has to learn...
LINCOLN, NE
Everyone Said Same Thing About Nebraska Fans On Saturday

Nebraska football has been in the doldrums for several years. Yesterday's loss to Northwestern didn't exactly give the indication that the Huskers are on their way back either. The 31-28 defeat in Ireland was the program's 30th loss in 45 games under Scott Frost. It was also their 21st loss...
LINCOLN, NE
Larry The Cable Guy Not Happy: College Football World Reacts

You can count Larry The Cable Guy among those furious with Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Saturday. The Huskers fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon. Frost, who was entering what should be a make or break year, made some crucial mistakes on Saturday, including a bizarre onside kick decision with his team up 11 points.
LINCOLN, NE
Colin Cowherds Reveals The 1 Problem With Nebraska

After a hot start to the season opener, Nebraska has found itself trailing 17-14 at halftime against Northwestern. Once the two sides went into the locker room, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on this year's Cornhuskers. Cowherd believes Nebraska is still a few playmakers shy of...
LINCOLN, NE
Kirk Herbstreit Trending After Nebraska's Brutal Loss

Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. "Remember they were 3-9 last year, all...
LINCOLN, NE
Ohio State Fans Not Happy With College GameDay Announcement

Ohio State will play host to ESPN's College GameDay live from Columbus next weekend. The Buckeyes are set to take on Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium next Saturday. ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from campus. Jack Harlow, a Louisville fan, will be the guest picker and celebrity performer. Fans...
COLUMBUS, OH
How Much Nebraska Would Owe Scott Frost If School Fires Him

After Saturday's crushing three-point loss to double-digit underdog Northwestern, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is in some hot water. The Cornhuskers leader, who's failed to lead his team to a winning season through four years in Lincoln, could very likely get the boot if he's unable to turn things around after this heartbreaking start.
LINCOLN, NE
