Carlsbad gets $5 million for Barrio improvement project

Councilmembers, from left, Peder Norby and Teresa Acosta, Rep. Mike Levin and Mayor Matt Hall announce a $5 million grant (Phil Diehl/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Elected officials celebrated the award of $5 million in federal funding Tuesday for the construction of traffic circles, pedestrian crossings, street lights and other safety improvements in Carlsbad's Barrio neighborhood.

"Safe streets are fundamental," said Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, at an outdoor podium near Pine Avenue Park with Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall and Carlsbad City Council members Teresa Acosta and Peder Norby.

Five traffic circles, streetlights and pedestrian lighting will be installed throughout Carlsbad's oldest residential neighborhood to slow traffic and improve pedestrian and bicycle safety. The work is expected to be completed over the next two or three years.

"The most important thing in traffic safety is to slow down," Hall said. "Putting in a traffic circle is a real win."

Residents have been working with the city and its consultants for years to improve public safety as part of the city's Village and Barrio Master Plan.

"This village was created in the early 1900s, when this was actually the outskirts of downtown," Hall said.

Developer's fees pay for the largest share of the costs to build things such as street lights, sidewalks and crosswalks in newer neighborhoods, he said. As a result, finding funding can be difficult for those types of improvements in older areas that were built without them.

"This just catapults us forward," Hall said, of the multimillion-dollar grant.

The Barrio has always the wide streets and nearby stores and amenities that make it one of Carlsbad's more "walkable" neighborhoods, said Norby, the councilmember who represents the downtown District 1. In recent years, cities across the United States have begun to follow that example to make urban areas more pedestrian-oriented.

"As a city we are seeing firsthand the results of investments like this," Norby said.

"It all contributes to a safer community," Acosta said.

Traffic circles will be installed at Oak Avenue and Jefferson Street, Pine Avenue and Madison Street, Pine and Harding Street, Chestnut Avenue and Roosevelt Street, and Chestnut and Madison.

The neighborhood already has one traffic circle at Chestnut and Jefferson, and a dozen new streetlights recently were installed.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .