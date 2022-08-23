ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Williamsport, PA

The Spun

Look: Scary Injury In Little League World Series Final Today

This afternoon's Little League World Series title game was marred by a scary moment involving Curacao pitcher Qshondrickson Doran. After throwing a pitch to one of the hitters from Honolulu (Hawaii), Doran signaled for time and dropped to the ground in pain. He appeared to be grabbing at either his right pitching arm or his side.
BASEBALL
The Spun

Sports World Amazed By Hawaii's Little League Performance

Hawaii captured the Little League World Series title on Sunday with another dominant victory. Representing the United States' West region, the Honolulu squad earned a 13-3 triumph over Curaçao in the championship clash at Williamsport, Pennsylvania. They cemented the win via a mercy rule after four innings. A 5-1...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Reported Brian Robinson Carjacking

Details are still trickling in about the horrifying carjacking that saw Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. According to DC Realtime News, the attempted carjacking took place at at 8th & H Street NE in Washington, DC. Robinson was one of two people to be shot with a second individual suffering a graze wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announce Major Personal News

Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa, announced some big personal news on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and the media personality welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so...
NFL
The Spun

Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral

Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
LOGAN, UT
The Spun

Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday. McIlroy is on fire with his putter. We could...
GOLF
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Not Happy With College GameDay Announcement

Ohio State will play host to ESPN's College GameDay live from Columbus next weekend. The Buckeyes are set to take on Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium next Saturday. ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from campus. Jack Harlow, a Louisville fan, will be the guest picker and celebrity performer. Fans...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

How Much Nebraska Would Owe Scott Frost If School Fires Him

After Saturday's crushing three-point loss to double-digit underdog Northwestern, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is in some hot water. The Cornhuskers leader, who's failed to lead his team to a winning season through four years in Lincoln, could very likely get the boot if he's unable to turn things around after this heartbreaking start.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Larry The Cable Guy Not Happy: College Football World Reacts

You can count Larry The Cable Guy among those furious with Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Saturday. The Huskers fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon. Frost, who was entering what should be a make or break year, made some crucial mistakes on Saturday, including a bizarre onside kick decision with his team up 11 points.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Fans Reacting To Loss Goes Viral

It's been a tough few years to be a Nebraska football fan. This brutal stretch of Cornhuskers football continued with a crushing three-point loss to a double-digit underdog during Saturday's season-opening matchup against Northwestern. Video of dejected fans at a watch party in Lincoln is going viral on social media....
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Swing Video

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac showed off her golf swing on social media this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has millions of followers due to her golf game. The former professional golfer showed off her swing...
GOLF
The Spun

Colin Cowherds Reveals The 1 Problem With Nebraska

After a hot start to the season opener, Nebraska has found itself trailing 17-14 at halftime against Northwestern. Once the two sides went into the locker room, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on this year's Cornhuskers. Cowherd believes Nebraska is still a few playmakers shy of...
LINCOLN, NE
