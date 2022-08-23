ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopWired

A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged

This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
North Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Isn’t A Better Roc-A-Fella Artist Than Kanye West, Says Dame Dash

JAY-Z appears on a lot of Top Five rapper lists, but according to his former business partner Dame Dash, he isn’t even the best rapper to come from Roc-A-Fella. Appearing on Podcast and Chill With Mac G on Thursday (August 25), Dame was asked who he thought the greatest artist to represent the Roc was. After a long pause, Dame went with Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo

Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
North West
Person
Eminem
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Kanye
Complex

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Doing Just Fine’ Amid Split Rumors

Rest easy, weary world. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly “doing just fine.”. In recent days, you may or may not have been made privy to rumors of the social media variety positing that one of pop culture’s most undeniably headlineable couples had entered Splitsville. But that’s not true, at least according to sources cited in an early Wednesday report from TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Abby De La Rosa on Brittany Bell pregnancy: Nick Cannon is creating ‘Gen C’

see also Nick Cannon reveals Brittany Bell is pregnant with their 3rd baby, his 10th "Time Stopped and This Happened" the "All That" alum captioned... Taking it lightly. Abby De La Rosa joked that Nick Cannon is single-handedly populating the next generation after he revealed Brittany Bell is pregnant with their third child (his tenth). Taking to social media, the mom of two of Cannon’s kids shared a Brian Moller video that poked fun at her baby daddy for getting multiple women pregnant at the same. “They could take on the Kardashians for world supremacy,” the comedian said in his video. “And they said millennials aren’t...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne's Ex-Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Punching Him In The Jaw During Private Jet Fight, Demands Damages

Lil Wayne’s former assistant has sued the Young Money rapper after he reportedly was struck in the jaw during a dispute aboard Wayne’s private jet. Andrew Williams has sued Wayne, Young Money Entertainment and a company called Signature Flight Support for unspecified damages. In court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Williams accused the defendants of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful termination and negligence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Violent Crime#Hollywood Unlocked
The Independent

Lil Wayne threatens to end show after fan throws object on stage

Lil Wayne threatened to end a concert after a fan threw an object on the stage.During a recent concert in Jacksonville, Florida, a member of the crowd tossed what appeared to be a bandana in the 39-year-old rapper’s direction as he performed his first song of the night.According to multiple fan videos, Wayne told the DJ to cut the music before addressing the incident, warning his fans that he will end the concert if this behaviour continues.“This my first song,” rapper said. “If a n***a gonna be throwing the s*** at me, I ain’t gonna do another song, I’ll...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
105.5 The Fan

Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch

Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs

Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.” The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral Bored Apes NFT project — opened with the rappers sitting on a couch as Snoop smoked a comically large joint. The contact high sends Slim Shady deep into the metaverse, transforming Slim Shady and the Doggfather into both cartoon and Bored Ape versions of themselves before ultimately snapping back to reality. Snoop...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy