Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged
This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Kardashian Fans Can’t Stop Roasting Kanye West’s Boots
The paparazzi recently snapped Ye out with his daughters, and Kardashian fans took to Reddit to weigh in on his big boots.
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Isn’t A Better Roc-A-Fella Artist Than Kanye West, Says Dame Dash
JAY-Z appears on a lot of Top Five rapper lists, but according to his former business partner Dame Dash, he isn’t even the best rapper to come from Roc-A-Fella. Appearing on Podcast and Chill With Mac G on Thursday (August 25), Dame was asked who he thought the greatest artist to represent the Roc was. After a long pause, Dame went with Kanye West.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
The Hollywood Gossip
Michael Jackson Estate Targeted LaToya Jackson Over Explosive "Murder" Claims in Memoir
Things have always been complicated for Michael Jackson’s surviving family. They always will be. Attorneys for MJ’s estate are taking serious aim at LaToya Jackson. LaToya, of course is the sister of the late music legend. She is no stranger to the industry herself. However, her memoir and...
Complex
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Doing Just Fine’ Amid Split Rumors
Rest easy, weary world. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly “doing just fine.”. In recent days, you may or may not have been made privy to rumors of the social media variety positing that one of pop culture’s most undeniably headlineable couples had entered Splitsville. But that’s not true, at least according to sources cited in an early Wednesday report from TMZ.
Abby De La Rosa on Brittany Bell pregnancy: Nick Cannon is creating ‘Gen C’
see also Nick Cannon reveals Brittany Bell is pregnant with their 3rd baby, his 10th "Time Stopped and This Happened" the "All That" alum captioned... Taking it lightly. Abby De La Rosa joked that Nick Cannon is single-handedly populating the next generation after he revealed Brittany Bell is pregnant with their third child (his tenth). Taking to social media, the mom of two of Cannon’s kids shared a Brian Moller video that poked fun at her baby daddy for getting multiple women pregnant at the same. “They could take on the Kardashians for world supremacy,” the comedian said in his video. “And they said millennials aren’t...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne's Ex-Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Punching Him In The Jaw During Private Jet Fight, Demands Damages
Lil Wayne’s former assistant has sued the Young Money rapper after he reportedly was struck in the jaw during a dispute aboard Wayne’s private jet. Andrew Williams has sued Wayne, Young Money Entertainment and a company called Signature Flight Support for unspecified damages. In court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Williams accused the defendants of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful termination and negligence.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HipHopDX.com
Trey Songz: Woman Claims She Was Offered $200K Bribe To Paint Singer As ‘Next R. Kelly’
Miami, FL – Trey Songz is currently facing a number of sexual assault allegations, but one woman has come forward with claims she was offered a $200,000 to paint the singer as the “next R. Kelly.”. According to TMZ, Mariah Thielen testified in a recent court hearing she...
Lil Wayne threatens to end show after fan throws object on stage
Lil Wayne threatened to end a concert after a fan threw an object on the stage.During a recent concert in Jacksonville, Florida, a member of the crowd tossed what appeared to be a bandana in the 39-year-old rapper’s direction as he performed his first song of the night.According to multiple fan videos, Wayne told the DJ to cut the music before addressing the incident, warning his fans that he will end the concert if this behaviour continues.“This my first song,” rapper said. “If a n***a gonna be throwing the s*** at me, I ain’t gonna do another song, I’ll...
Suspect arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of an off-duty NYPD officer
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the assault and robbery earlier this week of an off-duty officer in the Bronx, the New York Police Department said in a news release Friday.
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch
Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs
Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.” The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral Bored Apes NFT project — opened with the rappers sitting on a couch as Snoop smoked a comically large joint. The contact high sends Slim Shady deep into the metaverse, transforming Slim Shady and the Doggfather into both cartoon and Bored Ape versions of themselves before ultimately snapping back to reality. Snoop...
Momma’s Boy: Drake Shows Off New Face Tattoo Dedicated To His Mother Sandra
Drake took to Instagram to show off some new ink that includes a new face tattoo dedicated to his mother Sandra Graham.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby & Quality Control’s Pee Appear To Send Offset A Message Over Lawsuit Drama
Lil Baby and Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas appear to have sent Offset a subliminal message amid the exiled Migos member’s lawsuit against QC over control of his solo career’s profits. Pee took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (August 25) having Lil Baby read...
