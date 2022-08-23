Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
ComicBook
Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Shares Doctor Fate Character Poster
Black Adam is hitting theatres in a couple of months and will mark the long-awaited DCEU debut of Dwayne Johnson. The Rock is being joined by a star-studded cast of actors, including James Bond alum Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson. We've seen a lot of cool glimpses at the movie's characters leading up to the film, and a new post from Johnson shows off a Doctor Fate poster.
ComicBook
The Exorcist: Ellen Burstyn Reveals Huge Pay Day for Sequel Return
When it comes to horror franchises, there are many stars who have returned to their roles throughout the years such as Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween, but some actors prefer the "one and done" approach. Back in 1973, The Exorcist starred Linda Blair as Regan MacNeil, Max von Sydow as Father Lankester Merrin, and Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil. While Blair and von Sydow returned in 1977 for Exorcist II: The Heretic, Burstyn chose not to come back. There have been many films since the original, and Burstyn is finally returning after all these years now that The Exorcist is getting a legacy sequel from Halloween reboot trilogy director David Gordon Green. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Burstyn spoke about the payday that helped get her back.
ComicBook
Resident Evil Star Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix Cancelation
Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick has posted a video in response to Netflix's cancelation of the TV series. The Resident Evil series is one of the most influential franchises in gaming, so naturally, it only made sense for Hollywood to want to ride Capcom's gravy train to the box office and streamers. Film adaptations started releasing in the early 2000s to mixed reviews, but immense commercial success, particularly overseas. The films would eventually be rebooted with a more direct adaptation of the games in 2021, but it failed to make a splash. Netflix then decided to take a crack at the series with a show that existed within the world of the games, serving as a bit of a sequel to Resident Evil 5 with Albert Wesker in the lead role.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lynne Spears Responds To Britney’s Bombshell Memo: I’ll ‘Never Turn My Back On You’
The Spears family drama continues. Lynne Spears addressed daughter Britney Spears’ now-deleted memo in an Instagram post on August 28. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!” Lynne’s post began.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Offers Update on Sequel's New Soundtrack
Marvel Studios has had the movie game in a squeeze for over ten years and it looks like they have no plans of slowing it down. The studio has had a pretty successful year with its release of multiple films and streaming series like their most recent offering, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The studio will wrap up their year with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and start the next phase of Marvel films with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but one of the most highly anticipated films from Phase 5 has to be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn officially wrapped on the film earlier this year and is busy with post-production, so updates have been few and far between. Now, the director has given an update on the soundtrack for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film.
ComicBook
Star Wars Reveals Obi-Wan and Anakin's Secret Clone Wars Mission
As the Clone Wars rage on, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker set out together on a top-secret mission in Marvel's Star Wars: Obi-Wan #4. During the Jedi's final days in his hermit's hut in the remote deserts of Tatooine, the elder Obi-Wan reflects on records key moments of his life: His time as a youngling and an adventure with Gehren Rand (in Obi-Wan #1). A distress call bringing the Jedi padawan to the dark side of the moon with Master Qui-Gon Jinn (in Obi-Wan #2). The Battle of Abrion Bridge during the era of the Clone Wars (in Obi-Wan #3).
ComicBook
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
The Winchesters Prequel Reveals First Look at Jensen Ackles' Return as Dean
Supernatural is headed back to television once again — and now we have our latest look at what that will entail. On Friday, TV Insider debuted a new photo from The Winchesters, the highly-anticipated prequel series that will be arriving on The CW this fall. Executive producing and narrating the series will be Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles, and as it turns out, he will be appearing in person in the series as well. The photo reveals Dean holding a journal while leaning against his Chevy Impala "Baby", which fans are already speculating could be the source of the narration on the series.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Says Marvel Could Own DC By Picking Up Batman: Caped Crusader
This week brought shocking news to Bat-fans around the world when it was revealed that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, a show from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm and The Batman director Matt Reeves, was no longer happening at HBO Max. Unlike other projects at the streamer the series wasn't fully cancelled though and would continue production while it sought out a new home. Reports came in this week that other streaming services are eager to potentially take on the series, one of the first Batman-centric shows in decades to not air on a Warner Bros. platform. Noted fanboy, and former Batman scribe, Kevin Smith had an idea, what if Marvel and Disney took it?
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Director Reportedly WandaVision's Matt Shakman
Matt Shakman, best known for his TV work on shows like WandaVision and Psych, is reportedly in talks to direct Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios, bringing Marvel's first family to the big screen for the first time since 2015's ill-fated Fantastic 4. At Comic Con International in San Diego earlier this summer, Marvel's Kevin Feige said that while they had not yet landed on a director to replace Jon Watts, who exited not long after Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, that they had a list of candidates and would have an announcement soon.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Fans Excited About Possible New Director
WandaVision director Matt Shakman is reportedly in talks to direct Fantastic Four. The news has been confirmed by Deadline after a report from The Direct surfaced earlier this week. The Disney+ director helmed a massively successful entry for Marvel TV in their infancy on the streaming service. Allegedly studio head Kevin Feige is very comfortable with the director as well. Fantastic Four is going to be a big movie for the MCU. People have been waiting for Marvel's First Family to make their appearance in this franchise for years. They and the X-Men have been top of the order for some fans. However, there have been no indications of where and how the big reveals of Earth 616's Reed Richards, Johnny Storm, Sue Storm and Ben Grimm are going to come from. The only open acknowledgement of the team has been in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with John Krasinski stepping into the role of Earth 838's Mr. Fantastic. Check out more reaction down below:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Shaun of the Dead Director Edgar Wright Teaching BBC Maestro Class on Filmmaking
Edgar Wright -- director of films including Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and Last Night in Soho -- is offering a BBC Maestro class on filmmaking. Following the footsteps of comic book legend Alan Moore, Wright's BBC Maestro class launches in September. Wright has won over 19 film and TV awards, including Empire Magazine's Visionary Award (2018), the Audience Award at SXSW for Baby Driver (2017), and a BIFA for Shaun of the Dead (2004). According to the BBC Maestro's press release, Wright will dissect his cinematic style, including edits and soundtrack selection, and his approach to the first day on set. The course spans over four hours, split into 27 dedicated lessons on topics including The Craft of Writing, Storyboards & Animatics, Casting & Directing Actors, Shooting Action Sequences, and Getting Your Film Seen.
ComicBook
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Reveals First Footage of Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al
In just a matter of hours, the first trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be released online. To prepare the masses for the event, Weird Al himself released a teaser for the upcoming biopic, showing off the first footage of Daniel Radcliffe as the eponymous musician. The eight-second...
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include World War Hulk, Star Wars & More
New and old dominate the list this week (more new than old) with a healthy dose of titles from the pen of Charles Soule. The release of She-Hulk on Disney+ has fans' spec-brains working overtime, with other green-skinned beings also making an appearance. A Spidey clone pops in along with the legendary Frank Miller ushering in a new era we call "Miller-Time" (maybe not since it's taken.). And Star Wars, so much Star Wars. The mega-franchise is featured more than once, but where? You'll just have to read on to find out for yourself on this week's Top Ten!
ComicBook
Shia LaBeouf Claims He Quit Rather Than Got Fired From Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling
Director Olivia Wilde's new film Don't Worry Darling will be hitting theaters in just a few weeks, and while the film itself looks to contain a number of mysterious elements, former star Shia LaBeouf claims to be able to clear up one mystery, which centers around his departure from the project early on. During a recent conversation with Variety, Wilde claimed that LaBeouf had a "combative energy" on the project, resulting in him being fired, though LaBeouf has since reached out to Variety to offer his perspective, in which he claims he actually quit the project. The actor also included various text and video messages he exchanged with Wilde dated before his departure, with LaBeouf claiming he left the project due to the lack of proper rehearsal time. Don't Worry Darling hits theaters on September 23rd.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 3 Preview Offers More Detailed Look at Creepy New Villain
Through two episodes, HBO's House of the Dragon has been all about the Targaryens. There are characters from other houses involved in the story, but the root of the entire story is the line of Targaryen power. Both the heroes and the villains of the series seem to be those in House Targaryen, save for one chilling new villain that was introduced at the end of the second episode. While very little information is available about this villain, the preview for the show's third episode offers a much better look at them.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Mark Ruffalo Added a Hilarious Line in Episode 2
The second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Superhuman Law," was released on Disney+ this week and got a lot of big reactions from fans ranging from their thoughts on the return of Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination to She-Hulk's hilarious phone background. The episode featured a lot of funny moments, including Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) joking about the the fact that the character was played by Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk, which is considered MCU canon. While talking to his cousin Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) about Blonsky, Bruce comments that he's a "different person now" before adding a cheeky "literally." Turns out, the "literally" was Ruffalo's idea. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, head writer Jessica Gao explained how the hilarious line came to be.
ComicBook
The Sandman Producers Already Have Someone in Mind To Play Morpheus' Son
Netflix has officially released all episodes of their live-action adaptation of DC Comics and Vertigo's The Sandman comics. The Sandman features an all-star cast such as Tom Sturridge as Morpheus / Dream and even Gwendolyn Christie as Lucifer. The first season of the series hasn't even begun to dive deep into Sandman lore, but the producers behind the series already have an idea of where to go next. Executive Producer Alan Heinberg, recently revealed that he and Neil Gaiman already know who they'd like to play Morpheus and Calliope's son, Orpheus.
ComicBook
Pee-wee Herman Fans Celebrate Paul Reubens' 70th Birthday
On August 27, 1952, 70 years ago, Paul Reubens was born into the world and the entertainment industry would never be the same. Best known for playing the role of his original character Pee-wee Herman for over four decades, Reubens has been a part of television and movies for generations and all of his fans have come together to celebrate his seventieth birthday. Though best known for playing Pee-wee, Reubens' other notable credits include the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie and lending his voice to shows like Batman: The Brave and the Bold and TRON: Uprising. Check out what people are saying about him below.
Comments / 0