New Dark Souls Games Announced
Steamforged Games has announced two new standalone core sets for Dark Souls: The Board Game. The British publisher announced that it would release Dark Souls: The Board Game - Tomb of Giants and Dark Souls: The Board Game: Painted World of Ariamis, a pair of new core sets for its line of Dark Souls board games. Both games would feature a revised ruleset of the original Dark Souls: The Board Game rules, featuring a new event system, a new objective card deck, streamlined campaign rules, and more puzzle-based gameplays. Both games can be played on their own or integrated with any other Dark Souls: The Board Game set.
Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter Bundle Offers 8 Games for Just $10
There's a new batch of games available for thrifty shoppers via Humble Bundle's latest deal, for those fond of The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter, you've got quite a few games waiting for you for a pretty low price. Humble Bundle revealed its new collection of games this week consisting entirely of titles from WB Games like Middle-Earth: Shadow of War and LEGO Harry Potter headlining the bundle. It comes with 11 items total which can all be yours (on the PC platform via Steam) for $10.
House of the Dragon Recap With Spoilers: "The Rogue Prince"
WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... The second episode of HBO's House of the Dragon, "The Rogue Prince," starts off with a haunting scene on the beach, showing a slew of dead sailors being eaten by a wave of crabs. There's no immediate context to the scene, but it looms large over the rest of the episode's events and sets up a pretty satisfying payoff at the end.
GTA 4 Remake Realized in New Fan Video
A remake of Rockstar Games' popular open-world game Grand Theft Auto 4 has now been realized thanks to a new fan video that has emerged. In recent years, calls from fans for Rockstar to remaster or remake GTA 4 have continued to grow louder. And while Rockstar itself is reportedly solely focused on the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, we've now been given a glimpse of what GTA 4 could look like if it was brought to modern platforms.
House of the Dragon Reveals Familiar Game of Thrones Theme for Title Sequence
The series premiere of House of the Dragon shattered records for HBO, but fans were left wondering about the show's title sequence. The intro for Game of Thrones was instantly iconic and the prequel series was without one. Fortunately, that drought only lasted one week. On Sunday night, the second episode of House of the Dragon arrived, and it brought the show's highly anticipated title sequence with it, as well as a familiar Game of Thrones tune.
Movie Theatres Are Selling $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day
After a successful summer of movie releases with big hits such as Top Gun: Maverick being released in theatres, the box office has hit a lull, but theatres have come up with a plan to help entice folks back to the movies. According to AP News, American theatres will be selling tickets for $3 for National Cinema Day. The non-profit organization, the Cinema Foundation, has announced a nationwide discount day on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters across the country. All of the major studios are participating in the event as well as big theater chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. According to the report, the organizers behind the event are hoping to make the National Cinema Day discount an annual event.
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Good News for the Game's Future
A well-regarded Marvel's Avengers insider has recently shared good news about the popular superhero game. Within recent days, Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics was officially acquired by Embracer Group after being sold off by Square Enix. While this move was previously known to be happening, the deal becoming official led to fans wondering what would now happen to the ongoing support of Marvel's Avengers. Luckily, it doesn't sound like much should be changing in the near future.
House of the Dragon Episode 3 Preview Offers More Detailed Look at Creepy New Villain
Through two episodes, HBO's House of the Dragon has been all about the Targaryens. There are characters from other houses involved in the story, but the root of the entire story is the line of Targaryen power. Both the heroes and the villains of the series seem to be those in House Targaryen, save for one chilling new villain that was introduced at the end of the second episode. While very little information is available about this villain, the preview for the show's third episode offers a much better look at them.
Resident Evil Star Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix Cancelation
Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick has posted a video in response to Netflix's cancelation of the TV series. The Resident Evil series is one of the most influential franchises in gaming, so naturally, it only made sense for Hollywood to want to ride Capcom's gravy train to the box office and streamers. Film adaptations started releasing in the early 2000s to mixed reviews, but immense commercial success, particularly overseas. The films would eventually be rebooted with a more direct adaptation of the games in 2021, but it failed to make a splash. Netflix then decided to take a crack at the series with a show that existed within the world of the games, serving as a bit of a sequel to Resident Evil 5 with Albert Wesker in the lead role.
Kevin Smith Says Marvel Could Own DC By Picking Up Batman: Caped Crusader
This week brought shocking news to Bat-fans around the world when it was revealed that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, a show from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm and The Batman director Matt Reeves, was no longer happening at HBO Max. Unlike other projects at the streamer the series wasn't fully cancelled though and would continue production while it sought out a new home. Reports came in this week that other streaming services are eager to potentially take on the series, one of the first Batman-centric shows in decades to not air on a Warner Bros. platform. Noted fanboy, and former Batman scribe, Kevin Smith had an idea, what if Marvel and Disney took it?
Warner Bros. Discovery Restructuring Will Not Impact Toonami, Says New Report
It would put things lightly to say things are tense at Warner Bros. Discovery these days. The company underwent a highly publicized merger of late, and its new head took the Internet by storm with an ongoing restructuring strategy. A number of beloved animated series have been taken off HBO Max amid the shift, leaving many to wonder where this purge will go next. But according to a new report, the team at Toonami has nothing to worry about.
One Piece Staff Addresses Big Error with Zoro's Bounty
One Piece is back with a new chapter this week, and creator Eiichiro Oda is still bringing the heat post-Wano. Right now, the Straw Hat crew is getting ready for its next journey, and it will take them a place they've never gone before. Of course, the whole gang is going, and Zoro is on a high following his fight with Big Mom. But when it comes to his new bounty, well – it seems the staff behind One Piece made a little mistake.
Sabrina's Cat Salem Gets His Own Comic for Halloween
The Chilling Adventures of Salem will give the titular cat, the familiar to Sabrina the Teenage Witch, a chance to shine in his own one-shot this fall. The book, which takes place within the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alternate reality, will hit the stands on October 12 as part of Archie's month-long celebration of Halloween, "Month of Mayhem." Other titles releasing as part of the promotion will include Weirder Mysteries #1, Fear the Funhouse #1, and The Return of Chilling Adventures in Sorcery #1. That last one-shot is a direct sequel to last year's Halloween hit featuring Madam Satan, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina baddie.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Offers Update on Sequel's New Soundtrack
Marvel Studios has had the movie game in a squeeze for over ten years and it looks like they have no plans of slowing it down. The studio has had a pretty successful year with its release of multiple films and streaming series like their most recent offering, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The studio will wrap up their year with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and start the next phase of Marvel films with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, but one of the most highly anticipated films from Phase 5 has to be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn officially wrapped on the film earlier this year and is busy with post-production, so updates have been few and far between. Now, the director has given an update on the soundtrack for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film.
Batman: Caped Crusader: Streaming Services Going After Former HBO Max Series
Earlier this week came stunning news out of Warner Bros. Discovery, the latest in a series of moves that have people scratching their heads, that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader was no longer moving forward at HBO Max. Unlike the Batgirl movie the project hadn't been cancelled outright, in fact production still continues, it would simply no longer appear on their streaming platform and was looking for a new home. Potential suitors have immediately come knocking apparently as The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision Newsletter reveals that other streaming services are going after the show in hopes of landing it.
Today's Wordle #436 Is an Easy Challenge to Start Your Week
Wordle players will get to start the week with a very solvable puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
Xbox Update Improves Game Libraries
Xbox owners who are part of the platform's Xbox Insider program got a new update this week with a helpful feature included in it. The update in question makes it so that users' game libraries will be better organized via tab-like categories allowing players to view either all of their games at once or games owned through specific subscriptions. This update is first available to those in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring of the Xbox Insider program and is expected to get a live release later on.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include World War Hulk, Star Wars & More
New and old dominate the list this week (more new than old) with a healthy dose of titles from the pen of Charles Soule. The release of She-Hulk on Disney+ has fans' spec-brains working overtime, with other green-skinned beings also making an appearance. A Spidey clone pops in along with the legendary Frank Miller ushering in a new era we call "Miller-Time" (maybe not since it's taken.). And Star Wars, so much Star Wars. The mega-franchise is featured more than once, but where? You'll just have to read on to find out for yourself on this week's Top Ten!
Netflix With Ads Could Be as Low as $7 a Month
Netflix confirmed this year that a cheaper, ad-supported tier will be launched later this year, and though it will come without a few specific features, the price may very well entice some viewers. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Netflix is considering pricing this version of the subscription between $7 and $9 a month, potentially less than half the price of the streamer's current most popular plan, the $15.49-a-month "Standard" plan. Netflix's "Basic" plan, its cheapest, currently costs $9.99 per month for subscribers but comes without HD streaming. The company recently confirmed that in order to execute its plan for incorporating ads into some programming they've hired Microsoft to facilitate the changes.
