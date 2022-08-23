ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky nurse charged with murder in death of patient

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky nurse was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge in the death of a patient, police said.

Eyvette Hunter, 52, was indicted in the the death of James Morris, 97, the Lexington Police Department said in a statement.

Hunter, who was a nurse at Baptist Health Lexington, “intentionally performed actions of medical maltreatment” on April 30 and Morris died days later “as a direct result of those actions,” the statement said.

Baptist Health said the hospital fired Hunter on April 30 and reported her to the Kentucky Board of Nursing.

“The hospital has fully cooperated with the police investigation. Patient care and safety are always our top priorities,” the hospital said in a statement to news outlets.

An order suspending Hunter’s nursing license on Monday said she is accused of administering a drug to a patient without a doctor’s order.

The suspension order said the patient, identified by court documents as Morris, was “agitated and aggressive” so Hunter contacted a physician and a nurse practitioner requesting medication to sedate him. They both denied the request, but the suspension order says Hunter withdrew a vial of medicine for another patient and administered it to Morris and then gave him food.

Another nurse found Morris a short time later having labored breathing and he died May 5. His cause of death was listed as aspirational pneumonia.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Hunter has an attorney.

