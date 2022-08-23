Accused child predator to be extradited back to U.S.

HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Tuesday that Tye Braxton Stiger, 35 — wanted on numerous child pornography and criminal sexual conduct charges — is pending extradition from the Philippines.

Stiger was arrested in early August by the Bureau of Immigration in Diego Cera Avenue, Las Pinas City near the Philippine capitol of Manila.

Filippino authorities were working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals who were working to locate Stiger after the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest in late July.

Stiger — a former church volunteer linked to at least two local churches over the past decade — came under investigation of the Michigan State Police in February when a former victim of his came forward.

The victim alleged that Stiger sexually abused her as a child between 2009 and 2015 while Stiger acted as a Sunday school teacher.

The incidents occurred at several homes where he resided and during a church camping trip, according to a press release issued by the prosecutor’s office.

As a result of the police investigation, a search warrant was executed at Stiger’s home on Feb. 23 where a number of devices were seized from the home including cell phones and computers.

An analysis of the devices by the MSP Crime Lab determined the devices contained images and video of suspected child sexually abusive material.

There were over a dozen videos of Stiger placing a hidden camera at various locations to secretly record minor children changing and many of the children in the videos remain unidentified.

The prosecutor’s office charged Stiger with one count of child sexually abusive activity, 10 counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, four counts of a video depicting child sexually abusive material, 15 counts of using a computer to commit a felony, three counts of eavesdropping and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The prosecutor’s office said that Stiger was known to volunteer with the Hillsdale Assembly of God and Hillsdale United Brethren Church communities.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation or identification of victims in the case should call MSP Sgt. Martha Byl at 269-558-0500.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Accused child predator to be extradited back to U.S.