Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLUC
Man on bike missing since Tuesday, police ask for community help
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person. Dennis James Kivioja, 56, was last seen in the City of Escanaba around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He had plans to ride his bicycle back to his property on Boney Falls Road in...
WLUC
Bay Cliff Health Camp receives roof donation
BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer camps for kids are winding down. But, one Marquette County camp got a generous upgrade to one of its buildings in preparation for what’s to come next summer. Bay Cliff Health Camp received a brand new, 2,100 square foot, standing seam metal roof.
WLUC
Two injured following Marquette Township motorcycle crash
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Around 8 p.m. Sunday a motorcycle driven by a 34-year-old Trenary man crashed near County Road 550 and Eagle’s Nest Road in Marquette Township. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office; the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Eagle’s Nest Road when it appeared to...
WLUC
Negaunee Township celebrates 12 annual Finn Fun Day
NEGAUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - Yoopers celebrated their Finnish heritage in Negaunee this weekend. The Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter held its 12th annual Finn Fun Day at the Negaunee Township Hall. Visitors were treated to a day full of Finnish entertainment, a marketplace, and prizes. Organizers say the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today practices Asahi Nordic, looks forward to UP City Fest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s National Dog Day! Take a look at these picture-pawfect canines. Plus... U.P. City Fest organizers are ready for a full Saturday of free entertainment at the Westwood Mall. Here’s what you can expect. Also... you can join Margaret Vainio...
WLUC
Upper Peninsula residents celebrate National Dog Day
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday, Aug. 26 is National Dog Day. It offers an extra opportunity to celebrate your furry friend. Officially established in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert, Animal Rescue Advocate, and author Colleen Paige, National Dog Day celebrates all dogs, mixed breed and pure. “Millions...
WLUC
UP City Fest makes its last visit in Marquette
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. City Fest made its last stop in Marquette Township on its week-long trip. The event started Saturday afternoon and had a wide variety of activities. Family-friendly entertainment like live music, BMX riders and even an illusionist were on showcase. The event’s core theme is centered around hope.
WLUC
South Shore Fishing Association holds Women’s and Children’s fishing tournament
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fishing tournaments have officially started in Marquette. The South Shore Fishing Association held a Women’s and Children’s tournament Friday. Eighteen boats registered for the event and the top six places were awarded cash prizes. The winners of the tournament were a trio of girls...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
‘This is the best day’: Bay College welcomes students for Fall Orientation
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New Bay College students filled the Besse Theater on Friday to begin their college experience. “This is the best day at Bay College. The day we get to welcome our new students and get everybody together so they understand who they’re with and that they can learn from each other what is going to happen,” said Jessica LaMarch, director of admissions at Bay College.
WLUC
Celebrations continue for HarborFest at Lower Harbor
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second and last day of HarborFest was in full swing down at Mattson Lower Harbor. Musicians played all kinds of music, from the Marquette Symphony Orchestra all the way to a Journey tribute band named ‘The Journey’. Admission was free so anyone could come out and listen.
WLUC
League of Women Voters celebrates National Women’s Equality Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - August 26 is Women’s Equality Day. It marks the day in 1920 when the 19th amendment, enshrining the right of women to vote in the United States Constitution, was passed by one vote in the Tennessee State House. It was officially recognized as Women’s Equality...
WLUC
Wildcats go 1-1 in Day Two of Volleyball Open
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Volleyball team took on Cedarville this afternoon in the Vandament Arena. The Cedarville Yellow Jackets took the match 5-2. Lauren Van Remortel opened up the game serving, which allowed Jacqueline Smith to block the ball for a point. The Yellow Jackets took possession, but after a long serve, the ‘Cats earned the ball back. Lizzy Stark had an immaculate point, and Smith brought the score even to 7-7. The teams volleyed for over a minute, but the Yellow Jackets took the point. Cedarville had a short attack, and Lizzie Stark earned the ‘Cats an ace. Caylie Barlage followed with another ace for the ‘Cats, tying the set at 14-14. Jacqueline Smith had a kill and led the cats to a three-point-earning streak. The set was neck and neck for the final points, but the Wildcats took the set 25-23.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
NMU Men’s Soccer wins first for Coach Fatovic
WAUWATOSA, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team started the year off on in the win column, as they picked up a 1-0 victory at Wisconsin-Lutheran on Friday, August 26. At 50′, freshman Baruc Delgado registered his first collegiate point, getting a header past the goalkeeper...
Comments / 0