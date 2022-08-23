MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Volleyball team took on Cedarville this afternoon in the Vandament Arena. The Cedarville Yellow Jackets took the match 5-2. Lauren Van Remortel opened up the game serving, which allowed Jacqueline Smith to block the ball for a point. The Yellow Jackets took possession, but after a long serve, the ‘Cats earned the ball back. Lizzy Stark had an immaculate point, and Smith brought the score even to 7-7. The teams volleyed for over a minute, but the Yellow Jackets took the point. Cedarville had a short attack, and Lizzie Stark earned the ‘Cats an ace. Caylie Barlage followed with another ace for the ‘Cats, tying the set at 14-14. Jacqueline Smith had a kill and led the cats to a three-point-earning streak. The set was neck and neck for the final points, but the Wildcats took the set 25-23.

CEDARVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO