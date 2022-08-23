Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream Three Thousand Years of Longing Free Online
Cast: Tilda Swinton Idris Elba Ece Yüksel Zerrin Tekindor Erdil Yaşaroğlu. A lonely and bitter British woman discovers an ancient bottle while on a trip to Istanbul and unleashes a djinn who offers her three wishes. Filled with apathy, she is unable to come up with one until his stories spark in her a desire to be loved.
Where to Watch and Stream Gallo cedrone Free Online
Cast: Carlo Verdone Regina Orioli Ines Nobili Paolo Triestino Enrica Rosso. The life and times of Armando Feroci, a fortyish year old, who's been everything, a divorced husband, a careless father, an unreliable brother. The story is told in flashback by his friends while Armando has been mysteriously kidnapped in an Arab country by an integralist group and condemned to death.
Hunter x Hunter, Death Note, and More Anime Are Coming to Netflix
Netflix is beefing up its lineup of anime content following a new partnership with Nippon TV. This new partnership sees Hunter x Hunter, Death Note, and other anime coming to Netflix sometime soon. The new distribution deal between Netflix and Nippon TV was announced recently, and it is for the...
Made in Abyss Season 2 Finale Will be One Hour Long
With the season now in its final few episodes, it was announced that the Made in Abyss Season 2 finale will be one hour long and will air in late September. Details about the 12th and final episode were revealed via the anime’s official Twitter account. There, details about an upcoming event for the show were also revealed.
Coming to a Theater Near You: $3 Movie Tickets, for One Day Only
If you missed out on one of summer's blockbusters, now's your chance to go and grab the popcorn, as tickets will be particularly cheap on Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 3, movie tickets will be $3 as...
Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2 Gets Official Release Date, New Key Visual
While it was previously confirmed that the show’s second half will premiere in Fall 2022, the initial announcement did not come with a release date. Now, the Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2 release date has been announced alongside the release of a new key visual. The reveal...
